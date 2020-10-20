LEAPROS Makes the Leap to San Diego and Hires Staffing Industry Veteran

"San Diego is home to a growing number of successful companies in diverse industries, including technology, financial services, biotech, pharmaceutical, hospitality and retail, among others," said Dr. Joseph Ruiz, CEO, LEAPROS. "Adding an office in San Diego's UTC area will allow us to strategically partner more closely with our current and future clients in providing innovative workforce solutions."

The company also announced that it hired industry veteran, Mark Herrera, who manages the San Diego office and oversees LEAPROS' Information Technology Recruitment and Consulting Solutions Division in Southern California. Mark brings extensive staffing leadership experience with a strong focus in the field of IT. "Adding Mark to our world-class leadership team is a feather in our cap as he offers a wealth of knowledge, longstanding relationships, and proven leadership experience that will bring tremendous value to all of our stakeholders," said Dr. Ruiz.

Of the reason for joining LEAPROS, Mark stated, "I am very excited to join an experienced team that is committed to linking our clients with the best fit professionals in our industry. Here at LEAPROS we value the faith, confidence, and trust our clients place with us for their human capital needs. I look forward to building and creating these valuable relationships in the Southern California market!"

About LEAPROS Workforce Solutions: LEAPROS strategically links employers and professionals through innovative workforce solutions, industry-shaping strategy, world-class customer service, and transformative technology that catalyze growth for impact. Operating on a national platform, the company provides specialized executive and professional search, interim and project staffing, consulting and PEO solutions. To learn more about LEAPROS and their workforce solutions, visit www.leapros.com or call 866-920-LEAP (5327).

