LEAPROS Workforce Solutions Launches New Divisions, Expands Physical Footprint

Of the company's reason for launching new divisions, LEAPROS® president, Joseph Ruiz, stated, "The launch of LEAPROS® Consulting Solutions is in strategic response to a growing demand for outsourced HR services and financial consulting solutions. From small businesses to public and pre-public companies, we are seeing a growing struggle to comply with the myriad of state and federal regulations. Moreover, the battle for top talent has prevented many companies from successfully executing strategic initiatives and special projects. LCS was created to provide innovative methods and real-world solutions for businesses of all sizes from startups to Fortune 1000 companies. The LCS leadership team is comprised of former human resources and finance leaders with extensive consulting and recruitment experience. From on demand HR solutions to seasoned project professionals, the LCS team consists of proven problem solvers adept at achieving successful outcomes for our client partners."

Leading the Financial Consulting Solutions Division is Josh Nacol, a CPA who brings over 15 years of experience in accounting/finance and recruitment. Josh began his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) and spent several years as both an accounting leader and wholesaler at the Capital Group. Since joining LEAPROS® in 2018, he has successfully assisted several client companies by deploying seasoned consultants to assist with restructuring, growth and compliance-oriented projects.

Heading the new office in Riverside and leading the Human Resources Consulting Solutions Division is Christina Gonzalez-Hicks, with 13 years of experience in human resources leadership and recruitment. Christina also holds an MBA and is a Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR). Since joining LEAPROS® in 2018, she has assisted in developing employee handbooks, training and development, and other workforce and risk management tools designed to assist companies in preventing issues, avoiding lawsuits, and creating an environment of effective human capital.

About LEAPROS® Workforce Solutions: LEAPROS® exists to strategically link employers and professionals through innovative workforce solutions with industry-shaping strategy, world-class customer service, and transformative technology that catalyze growth for impact. Operating on a national platform, the company provides direct hire, interim staffing, and outsourced services in a variety of specialty areas, including finance and accounting, information technology and engineering, human resources and administration, sales and marketing, supply chain and operations, and government contracting. LEAPRO®S is a trusted workforce solutions partner, offering a myriad of human capital solutions and other value-added resources, including salary guides, mobile job search and salary app, and various job search tools.

