LEAP's One&All Inclusive Entrepreneurship Initiative Welcomes First Cohort of Entrepreneurs, Program Begins August 26

LANSING, Mich., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Twenty entrepreneurs from across Clinton, Eaton, Ingham and Shiawassee counties are taking important next steps toward building or growing their businesses as part of the inaugural cohort of One&All, a new inclusive entrepreneurship initiative created by the Lansing Economic Area Partnership (LEAP) and funded by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) and the Consumers Energy Foundation.

"LEAP is beyond thrilled to be joined by the MEDC and the Consumers Energy Foundation in kicking off this first program cohort of LEAP's One&All initiative," said Bob Trezise, president and CEO of LEAP. "Leveling the playing field for underserved entrepreneurs and small-business owners across the Lansing region is essential for creating pathways toward economic mobility and is a priority economic development action for LEAP."

The 20 entrepreneurs in LEAP's first One&All cohort will begin their journeys Aug. 26, 2020, with a unique and intensive 2-month program consisting of immersive business and communication training, coaching and mentoring, access to an extended professional network and ultimately a $2,500 seed investment—all critical resources which are common obstacles to success for entrepreneurs and small-business owners from underrepresented populations, which the One&All program was specifically created to support.

"The intention of One&All is to lower the barriers between underrepresented individuals and small-business ownership. From our amazing curriculum partners, Capital Region Small Business Development Center and Piper&Gold Public Relations, to our program partners Refugee Development Center and the Fledge, to program champions Katy Kelly of Power in Passion and Britt Houze of BHouze Designs, to a spectacular team of mentors, we have been very intentional about how the program designed," said Anum Mughal, LEAP's manager of new ventures and One&All program leader.

Follow the journey of each One&All entrepreneur, apply for one of the five upcoming cohorts, and learn more about the One&All program on LEAP's website at purelansing.com/oneandall.

In addition to the first cohort of participants, One&All is welcoming an inaugural group of program mentors, the mentor-mentee relationship being a crucial component of the program's success.

"In particular, the One&All mentors will play a key role in creating a sustainable support system and community of entrepreneurs the One&All program participants will have lifetime access to," added Mughal.

Mentors prove expert guidance and insight, helping mentees clarify goals, identify best strategies to advance their ideas and navigate tough situations. One&All program mentors are established professionals with rich life experience who hail from a variety of business types, higher education, entrepreneurship support organizations, state and local economic development and many are entrepreneurs themselves. Get to know the One&All mentors and apply to become a mentor yourself from LEAP's website at purelansing.com/OneAndAll.

About LEAP

The Lansing Economic Area Partnership (LEAP) is a coalition of area leaders partnering to build a stronger community for all--working every day to grow, retain and attract business to the Lansing, Michigan, region.

SOURCE Lansing Economic Area Partnership (LEAP)