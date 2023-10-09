LeapThought's Flagship Platform, FulcrumHQ, Acquires Key Certification from buildingSMART International

Internationally Recognized IFC4 Standard Promotes Productivity and Cooperation in Large-Scale Construction

SEATTLE, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LeapThought Corp. announces that its platform, FulcrumHQ, has achieved IFC4 Import Certification, granted by buildingSMART International (bSI). bSI spearheads digital transformation in infrastructure and buildings, fostering open, universal standards development and adoption. The certification is a testament to LeapThought's commitment to interoperability within the industry.

LeapThought, established in 2011, specializes in tech solutions that improve productivity in Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC). The technology company's integrated digital delivery platforms are transforming how the built environment is planned, designed, managed, and operated.

Achievement of the bSI certification acknowledges FulcrumHQ's capabilities in supporting seamless interoperability of data across platforms. By utilizing Building Information Modelling (BIM) data, it ensures compatibility with international standards, eliminates potential barriers among project stakeholders, and promotes true collaboration in construction management.

"The distinguished bSI certification further confirms our commitment to connecting our customers with software solutions following the highest BIM interoperability standards. It aligns with our vision to transform the built environment with a comprehensive solution encompassing every stage of project and asset lifecycles," said Ratnakar Garikipati, CEO, Chair, and Founder of LeapThought Group.

BIM-powered digital workflows are indispensable to the construction sector. They encourage collaboration, minimize inaccuracies, and propel data-driven decision making. FulcrumHQ, with BIM at its core, enhances these project benefits by enabling increased collaboration, strategic decision-making, and cost reduction.

"FulcrumHQ underwent rigorous testing to comply with buildingSMART International's stringent standards, ensuring smooth integration of premium quality IFC models with supplementary BIM software," noted Leonardo Machado, Vice President - R&D at LeapThought. "This certification showcases our commitment to compliance and quality of the highest order."

"We have been very impressed with the way LeapThought has approached certification for their innovative solutions, and their approach to problem solving," said Aidan Mercer, Marketing Director at bSI. "Their support for IFC-based workflows will benefit customers and give confidence to end users that their software is fully openBIM compliant. We can expect some big things from LeapThought in the near future."

In addition to the bSI certification, FulcrumHQ also facilitates projects to meet ISO 19650, an international standard for information management using BIM throughout an asset's lifecycle.

About LeapThought

LeapThought Corp., a trailblazer implementing digital transformation in the construction industry, specializes in intelligent construction management and champions open standards. With clients from sectors including transportation, defense, utilities, healthcare, and residential and commercial property development, LeapThought caters to the AECO industry's needs in large-scale construction and infrastructure.

Headquartered in the USA, LeapThought provides unparalleled support to customers worldwide through its offices in New Zealand, Singapore, Australia, and India. Using state-of-the-art solutions like our flagship FulcrumHQ platform and leveraging AI and machine learning, LeapThought is propelling the construction sector toward more sustainable and efficient project outcomes. Discover more at www.leapthought.com.

About buildingSMART

buildingSMART International is a vendor-neutral and not-for-profit body that leads the development of open standards that support digital information flows across the built asset industry. Its mission is to proactively engage industry participants who want to develop open standards for planning, design, procurement, assembly and operation of buildings and infrastructure worldwide. It provides the international network plus the necessary technical and process support to develop consensus-based open standards. Its members, who range from across the entire built environment spectrum, collaborate under the buildingSMART organization and management. buildingSMART also partners with other international standards bodies such as ISO, the European Committee for Standardisation (CEN) and the Open Geospatial Consortium (OGC). Its core Industry Foundation Class (IFC) standard achieved ISO approval in 2012.

