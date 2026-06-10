LeapXpert Partners with Knox Systems to Accelerate FedRAMP Certification Process

Knox Systems will help LeapXpert deliver compliant, governed, and secure communications across modern messaging channels used by federal employees

NEW YORK, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LeapXpert, the leader in responsible business communication, today announced it is working with Knox Systems (Knox), the largest federal AI-managed cloud provider, to speed its path to Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) certification. Already deployed in federal agencies with ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type II certifications, LeapXpert's pursuit of FedRAMP authorization extends that trust to a broader set of agencies.

Federal employees are increasingly conducting official business on Signal, WhatsApp, iMessage, SMS, and other consumer messaging apps that sit outside agency IT visibility and control - transmitting sensitive data across unvetted infrastructure and potentially exposing it to human error and bad actors. Utilizing these unmanaged messaging applications leaves no centralized records, subverting National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) record retention requirements and Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) obligations.

With federal mandates requiring end-to-end (E2E) encrypted messaging with logging and archival, agencies must ensure compliance with these requirements without pulling employees off the communication channels they are using efficiently. LeapXpert unifies communications governance across every channel - including SMS, Signal, WhatsApp, iMessage, and other consumer messaging apps. By facilitating and capturing communications, the LeapXpert Communications Platform provides complete, audit-ready records uploaded directly to required archive repositories (GovCloud, NARA, FOIA), real-time supervision of employee communications across messaging applications, and faster, more defensible responses to FOIA requests, congressional inquiries, and inspector general investigations.

"The communications compliance gap inside federal agencies is one of the most significant blind spots in government technology today. Critical conversations are increasingly happening on modern messaging channels, yet many agencies still lack the visibility, governance, and control required to manage them effectively. At LeapXpert, we believe responsible business communication should extend to every channel employees use. We're helping agencies close this gap by enabling officials to communicate via their preferred channels while maintaining governance, security, and compliance requirements," said Dima Gutzeit, Founder and CEO at LeapXpert. "Obtaining FedRAMP authorization is a strategic goal for LeapXpert, and that's why we partnered with Knox to accelerate our path to certification and get LeapXpert's mission-ready messaging security into more federal agencies."

Knox eliminates the FedRAMP certification complexity, significantly reducing timelines and costs. As a result, LeapXpert's team can focus on ensuring that every mission-critical conversation receives the same governance, security, and intelligence that their enterprise customers receive.

"Federal agencies need access to technologies that empower employees to utilize modern communications applications without sacrificing security or compliance with requirements," said Irina Denisenko, CEO of Knox Systems. "By expediting LeapXpert's FedRAMP journey, Knox is enabling more agencies to gain access to their federal-grade, zero-trust ready governance across communication channels."

About LeapXpert

LeapXpert is the leader in Responsible Business Communication. Its platform enables enterprise employees to communicate with third parties on consumer messaging channels while ensuring that every conversation is captured, governed, compliant, and securely retained as enterprise data. Built on this trusted foundation, LeapXpert unlocks Communication Data Intelligence by applying AI to transform data into enterprise-wide productivity, workflow automation, and actionable insights. Recognized by Gartner as a Visionary and trusted by hundreds of global enterprises, LeapXpert is an award-winning innovator redefining how organizations communicate responsibly at scale. For more information, visit leapxpert.com.

About Knox Systems

Knox Systems operates the largest managed federal cloud, trusted by top agencies and partners across defense and civilian sectors. Built for speed, resilience, and compliance, Knox delivers FedRAMP authorization in 90 days - turning the biggest bottleneck in government IT into the fastest path to modernization. Knox proudly serves Adobe, Celonis, OutSystems, Armis, BigID and more AI and SaaS providers, accelerating secure innovation across the federal landscape. Learn more at www.knoxsystems.com.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Knox Systems, Inc