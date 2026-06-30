LeapXpert Raises $180 Million to Lead AI-Powered Governed Communications

Growth round accelerates LeapXpert's mission to make every enterprise conversation on modern channels governed, intelligent, and actionable

NEW YORK, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LeapXpert, the leader in Governed Communication Intelligence, today announced a $180 million growth investment led by Riverwood Capital.

Enterprise communications have moved to messaging. The informal conversations that close deals, resolve problems, and build relationships now happen on channels like WhatsApp, iMessage, Signal, and WeChat. For years, these conversations sat outside enterprise systems, creating operational, regulatory, and security challenges, and leaving conversation data largely untapped. Today, AI combined with enterprise governance can turn that data into one of the most valuable assets a company owns.

"The first generation of enterprise communication software archived conversations. The next governed them. The latest uses AI to unlock value from every interaction," said Jeff Parks, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Riverwood Capital. "LeapXpert leads that progression today, and no one is better positioned for what comes next. Riverwood Capital is excited to join the board, support the company's next phase of growth, and work with Co-Founders Dima, Avi, and the rest of the team to drive their vision forward."

Hundreds of organizations rely on LeapXpert today, from leading financial institutions and government agencies to global enterprises. The company was named a Visionary in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Communications Governance and Archiving two years running, made the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 in 2024 and 2025, and recently joined the Financial Times' 2026 list of the Fastest-Growing Companies in America.

"Messaging is where business happens now," said Dima Gutzeit, Founder and CEO of LeapXpert. "The next wave of enterprise value will come from making those conversations trusted, connected, and actionable. But AI can only work with what enterprises can see and govern. Our mission is to give every organization the infrastructure to govern their conversations and the intelligence to act on them."

"Financial services were our proving ground. Government became our fastest-growing segment. The Forbes Global 2000 is the third wave, and it has arrived," added Avi Pardo, Co-Founder and CBO of LeapXpert. "The driver shifts vertical by vertical, but the underlying problem doesn't: every enterprise needs its customer conversations governed and maximized. The partnership with Riverwood Capital lets us meet that demand everywhere."

"LeapXpert saw years before most of the market that enterprise messaging would evolve from a compliance challenge into a strategic data asset. Today, the company sits at the center of one of the largest untapped sources of enterprise intelligence: trusted, governed customer conversations. As AI reshapes how organizations operate, that foundation becomes increasingly valuable, and LeapXpert is the infrastructure layer making it actionable. Our continued investment reflects our conviction in the team, the category they have created, and the scale of the opportunity ahead," said Ricky Lai, General Partner at existing investor Portage Ventures.

LeapXpert will use the proceeds to deepen the platform's ability to understand and act on governed conversations, accelerate growth across financial services, the public sector, and the broader enterprise market, and expand its senior leadership team.

About LeapXpert

LeapXpert is the leader in Governed Communication Intelligence. The LeapXpert Communications Platform brings enterprise-grade governance to the consumer messaging channels employees and clients already use. Every conversation is captured, governed, and understood in real time, turning client interactions into intelligence businesses can act on. Hundreds of the world's most demanding enterprises across financial services, government, and the Forbes Global 2000 rely on LeapXpert daily. For more information, visit LeapXpert.com.

About Riverwood Capital

Riverwood Capital is one of the leading investment firms solely dedicated to AI-powered Proven Growth technology. Our mission is to invest in and support a select group of high-growth technology companies as they scale into enduring, category-defining platforms, growing from $10s of millions in revenue to $100s of millions and beyond. We manage over $6 billion and have been exclusively focused on the Proven Growth technology segment since our founding in 2008. Over the past decade, we have partnered with more than 90 exceptional companies, working closely with founders and management teams to provide deep operational, strategic, and global expertise. Riverwood has offices in Menlo Park, Calif.; Miami, Fla.; New York, N.Y.; and São Paulo, Brazil.

Advisors

Houlihan Lokey served as sole financial advisor and Cooley LLP served as legal advisor to LeapXpert on the transaction. Foley & Lardner LLP served as legal advisor to Riverwood Capital.

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SOURCE LeapXpert