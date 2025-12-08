LeapXpert Unveils Platform 3.0: The New Standard for Enterprise Communication

Featuring new Productivity Pack, LeapXpert Signals, and Communication Workflows, the breakthrough platform now transforms real-time messaging into governed, intelligent, productivity-driving communication

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LeapXpert, the leader in Responsible Business Communication, today launched The LeapXpert Communications Platform 3.0, the first enterprise solution built to govern, automate, and intelligently activate client conversations across every major consumer messaging channel, including WhatsApp, iMessage, SMS, RCS, Telegram, WeChat, Signal, and LINE.

At the core of this release is the new Productivity Pack, which leverages AI to unlock Communication Data Intelligence and provides automation and data-driven workflows, enabling enterprises to transform real-time communication into actionable business processes and insights. This next-generation platform marks a decisive shift in enterprise communication - from owning messages purely for compliance purposes, to owning the underlying data for productivity. It empowers organizations to extract insights, automate workflows, and turn every client conversation into measurable business value.

"The LeapXpert Communications Platform 3.0 represents a defining juncture in the evolution of our category," said Dima Gutzeit, Founder & CEO of LeapXpert. "Hundreds of enterprises have already adopted modern messaging channels at scale, and they now sit on a deep, untapped well of communication data. With this release, they can convert the data they already own into governed intelligence and real productivity. Enterprises no longer want tools that only protect them -- they want platforms that propel them, and 3.0 does exactly that."

A Growing Market: From Regulated to Responsible

"In 2029, 30% of enterprises will shift to a proactive employee digital communications governance approach to improve corporate policy outcomes and advance business insights, up from less than 10% in 2025," according to the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Communications Governance and Archiving Solutions, published on October 15th, 2025.

Gartner also predicts that "By 2030, 70% of enterprises using DCGA solutions will adopt AI-driven features and processes, up from 40% in 2025, due to increasing data complexity and governance demands."

"Given our background in enterprise communication, our vision has always been to strengthen how enterprises communicate," said Avi Pardo, Co-founder & CBO of LeapXpert. "For years, organizations have trusted us as the backbone of their communication compliance and governance. That foundation is now becoming a strategic advantage. As every industry adopts modern messaging at scale, enterprises need far more than compliance - they need governance, connectivity to core systems, and intelligent automation. The LeapXpert Communications Platform 3.0 is the realization of that vision: responsible, governed communication that not only reduces risk but also drives measurable productivity and business results."

Three Quantum Leap Components in LeapXpert 3.0

1. LeapXpert Signals: Unlock the Power of Communication Data Intelligence

LeapXpert Signals turns everyday companywide conversations and relationships into actionable data. By detecting patterns in topics used, sentiment, and trends, it surfaces insights that reveal client needs, emerging challenges, or revenue opportunities. It enables smarter, data-driven engagement without compromising privacy or governance.

2. Communication Workflows: Automate and Orchestrate in Real Time

LeapXpert's new Communication Workflows platform automates client conversations. Enterprise teams can independently build and deploy workflows -- including authentication, approvals, order confirmations, information collection, and more -- across messaging channels. Leveraging simple configuration tools, workflows can be launched in hours rather than days. The result is faster decisions, reduced risk, and seamless governance within the native messaging experience.

3. Maxen: The Client Intelligence App

The enhanced Maxen app gives client-facing employees a unified, intelligent view of their personal and team-based client activities and relationships. It provides a complete communication context, integrates client messages, notes, emails, and calendar events, and ensures every interaction drives productivity and confidence while remaining compliant with enterprise policies.

This release caps the most transformative year in LeapXpert's history. In 2025, the company raised its Series B led by Portage, expanded its ecosystem with major partners including AVANT, Iron Bow, and ilionx, and acquired StarADAM to advance its AI leadership. LeapXpert won three UC 2025 Awards, secured back-to-back rankings on the Deloitte Fast 500 with 334% revenue growth, and earned recognition on the Inc. Regionals list for exceptional performance. The company also deepened its Microsoft ecosystem integration and delivered breakthrough capabilities such as Signal Native and WhatsApp-to-Microsoft Teams voice calling. With this momentum, LeapXpert enters 2026 positioned to define the next decade of responsible, intelligent enterprise communication.

About LeapXpert

LeapXpert is the leader in Responsible Business Communication. Its platform enables enterprise employees to communicate with third parties on consumer messaging channels while ensuring that every conversation is captured, governed, compliant, and securely retained as enterprise data. Built on this trusted foundation, LeapXpert unlocks Communication Data Intelligence, applying AI to transform data into enterprise-wide productivity, workflow automation, and actionable insight. Recognized by Gartner as a Visionary and trusted by hundreds of global enterprises around the world, LeapXpert is an award-winning innovator redefining how organizations communicate responsibly at scale. For more information, visit LeapXpert.com.

