Prometheus Capital Finance Limited Selects LeapXpert to Govern WhatsApp Communications Across International Client Relationships

Dubai-based investment boutique selects LeapXpert to record WhatsApp correspondence

NEW YORK and DUBAI, UAE, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LeapXpert, the leader in responsible business communication, today announced a partnership with Prometheus Capital Finance Limited, a Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC)-based investment boutique authorized and regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA). Prometheus selected LeapXpert to enable, govern, and record WhatsApp communications, ensuring full compliance with local and global recordkeeping requirements across its international client base.

Prometheus serves professional and institutional clients across multiple markets, operating as a specialist in financial products and solutions spanning multiple asset classes. As WhatsApp has become the primary channel for client communication across the Middle East, the firm needed a reliable, compliant solution to capture those conversations and route them directly into its archive, Bloomberg Vault. After its previous provider was disrupted by Meta platform changes, Prometheus identified LeapXpert as the replacement, in part through conversations with peers already using the platform.

"Compliance is non-negotiable in our business, and we needed a solution that could handle the reality of how our clients communicate," said Prometheus Capital Finance Limited. "With LeapXpert, WhatsApp correspondence is captured and transferred to our archive seamlessly. The onboarding process was smooth, and the platform does exactly what we need it to do."

The deployment covers Prometheus's client-facing teams spanning an international client base, with all WhatsApp communications, including text and media, routed through LeapXpert's platform and archived to Bloomberg Vault for compliance and surveillance purposes. LeapXpert is an official Meta Business Partner and supports local Azure hosting in the UAE, giving DIFC-regulated firms additional options to meet data residency requirements.

"EMEA is a key growth market for us, and the UAE sits at the center of that," said Avi Pardo, Co-founder and CBO of LeapXpert. "Dubai attracts world-class financial institutions, and those firms have serious governance requirements. Prometheus is a great example of what we're seeing across the region, and we're proud to support them."

About Prometheus Capital Finance Limited

Founded in 2012, Prometheus Capital Finance Limited is a DIFC-based investment boutique authorized and regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority. Prometheus specializes in tailored financial products and solutions across multiple asset classes, serving professional and institutional clients across international markets from its base in Dubai. For more information, visit Prometheus.ae

About LeapXpert

LeapXpert is the leader in Responsible Business Communication. Its platform enables enterprise employees to communicate with third parties on consumer messaging channels while ensuring that every conversation is captured, governed, compliant, and securely retained as enterprise data. Built on this trusted foundation, LeapXpert unlocks Communication Data Intelligence, applying AI to transform data into enterprise-wide productivity, workflow automation, and actionable insight. Recognized by Gartner as a Visionary and trusted by hundreds of global enterprises around the world, LeapXpert is an award-winning innovator redefining how organizations communicate responsibly at scale. For more information, visit leapxpert.com

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SOURCE LeapXpert