LeapXpert Unlocks Compliant Telegram Use for Laser Digital

The LeapXpert Communications Platform now enables compliant and governed use of the Telegram app for Nomura-backed firm

ZURICH and NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Laser Digital Holdings AG today announced it has selected LeapXpert, the responsible business communication pioneer, to transform the Telegram app into an approved communication channel for its digital asset managers.

The LeapXpert Communications Platform enables compliant use of Telegram on Laser Digital managed devices. All communications between advisors and clients via Telegram -- including files, messages, photos, voice memos, and emojis -- are captured by LeapXpert and transferred in real-time to Laser Digital's existing archiving infrastructure.

This ensures that all communications conducted over Telegram are in full compliance with Swiss, EU, and UAE regulations, which all require recordkeeping of communications related to trading, regardless of the channel.

Recent fines against firms that used WhatsApp, Telegram, iMessage, and other channels without record-keeping, have surpassed 2.5 billion dollars.

Wassil Kacha, Chief Information Security Officer, Laser Digital commented; "LeapXpert's solution is uniquely positioned to ensure compliance to the regulatory frameworks within which Laser Digital operates and enables retention of data within our corporate policies. Their approach is extremely flexible, supporting our implementation of Telegram".

Telegram is a messaging app with more than 500 million active users. Some if its features, such as end-to-end encryption, communities, and real-time updates make it the preferred app for the digital asset trading industry.

"LeapXpert's innovative approach has empowered Laser Digital to harness the full potential of Telegram as a secure and approved channel for its business," added Avi Pardo, Co-Founder and CBO of LeapXpert. "Partnering with us not only ensures regulatory compliance but also enables Laser Digital to govern and retain critical business data that is shared through Telegram."

Shortly after being named a Gartner Cool Vendor, LeapXpert has recently launched Single Professional Identity. This new addition to The LeapXpert Communications Platform allows enterprises to assign one business phone number per employee on corporate and personal devices, unifying and governing all client communication over voice, SMS, and messaging apps.

About LeapXpert

LeapXpert, the responsible business communication pioneer, provides enterprises peace of mind through compliant and secure communication solutions. The LeapXpert Communications Platform is an enterprise solution that enables employees and clients to communicate on consumer messaging applications and voice channels in a compliant, governed, and secure manner. Founded in 2017, the award-winning company is headquartered in New York, with offices in the UK, Israel, and Asia. For more information on LeapXpert, visit https://leapxpert.com.

About Laser Digital

Laser Digital is a digital asset business redefining the frontier of digital finance. Backed by Nomura, Laser Digital delivers scalable, robust opportunities across trading, asset management, and ventures. The team works at higher risk management standards, compliance, and commercial viability, all driven by a belief in more responsible engagement in digital assets. With an open and dynamic culture, Laser Digital has the freedom to adapt to market needs, to move swiftly to capitalisation, and to share learnings with clients and partners – bringing greater confidence to the institutional market for the benefit of all.

For more information about Laser Digital, visit: www.laserdigital.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1770411/LeapXpert_Logo.jpg

SOURCE LeapXpert; Laser Digital