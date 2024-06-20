Lear Capital Acquires Rare 1915-S $50 Panama-Pacific Octagonal Gold Coin

A Landmark Acquisition Showcasing Historical and Investment Significance

LOS ANGELES, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Capital, a leading precious metals investment company, is proud to announce the acquisition of a rare and historic 1915-S $50 Panama-Pacific Octagonal gold coin. This significant addition to Lear Capital's inventory underscores the company's commitment to offering investors unique and valuable opportunities in the precious metals sector.

The 1915-S $50 Panama-Pacific Octagonal gold coin is a remarkable piece of American history, minted to commemorate the Panama-Pacific International Exposition held in San Francisco in 1915. The exposition celebrated the opening of the Panama Canal, a monumental achievement in engineering and a symbol of American ingenuity and progress.

"Acquiring this rare 1915-S $50 Panama-Pacific Octagonal gold coin is a testament to our dedication to providing our clients with access to the most exceptional and valuable precious metal investments," said Kevin DeMeritt, founder of Lear Capital. "This coin is not only a significant piece of American history, but also a highly sought-after investment due to its rarity and historical importance."

The Panama-Pacific commemorative coins were produced by the U.S. Mint in limited quantities, and the $50 gold pieces were the largest and most valuable coins minted for the exposition. The octagonal version, in particular, is highly prized by collectors and investors alike. With only 645 pieces minted, the 1915-S $50 Panama-Pacific Octagonal gold coin is one of the rarest and most coveted coins in numismatic history. Lear will retail the coin for $130,000.

The Lear Panama-Pacific Octagonal coin carries a MS64 grade and has a green Certified Acceptance Corporation sticker signifying that it is a choice example for the grade.

These gold coins are known for their intricate design and substantial weight, making them a standout addition to any collection. However, their size and soft gold composition also make them susceptible to wear and damage, with exceptional examples being extremely rare. Most surviving coins are in Mint State condition, typically graded at MS63, with gems being very scarce and the finest examples graded at MS66.

The acquisition of this coin highlights Lear Capital's ongoing efforts to provide investors with access to high-quality, historically significant precious metals. The company continues to leverage its extensive expertise and network to source and offer the most unique and valuable investment opportunities in the market.

About Lear Capital

Founded in 1997 by precious metal expert and analyst Kevin DeMeritt, Lear Capital offers investors the chance to diversify their portfolios with unique approaches to purchasing precious metals, including gold and silver individual retirement accounts. Employing a team dedicated to providing investors with real-time information and pricing on gold, silver, platinum, and palladium, Lear Capital is uniquely positioned to offer investors the convenience of online capabilities with the expertise and support of a brick-and-mortar institution. To date, the team has handled more than $3 billion in trusted transactions.

