National coverage highlights company's transparency, pricing tools, and nearly 30 years of precious metals expertise

LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Capital, a trusted leader in precious metals investing since 1997, has been featured in the New York Post examining gold IRAs as a hedge against persistent inflation. The recent article cited Lear Capital as a recommended partner for self-directed gold IRA investors, spotlighting three key strengths: the company's transparent fee structure, buyback program, and real-time account tracking capabilities.

The article arrives as U.S. inflation continues to outpace the historical average, with the annual rate reaching 4.2% in May 2026, more than double the 1.78% average seen across the prior decade. Against that backdrop, the New York Post highlighted gold IRAs as a modern, tax-advantaged vehicle for protecting retirement savings, and singled out Lear Capital for its accessibility and investor-first approach.

"Gold is more likely to help when inflation comes with negative real interest rates, currency weakness, or doubts about the government's ability to preserve purchasing power," said John Ohanesian, president and CEO of Lear Capital. "We've been saying this for decades. Precious metals don't just hedge prices; they hedge a loss of confidence in money itself. Recognition like this from the New York Post affirms what our clients already know."

The article noted several features that distinguish Lear Capital in the gold IRA marketplace, including its $10,000 minimum investment (among the lowest in the industry), a 24-hour no-questions-asked cancellation policy, and its Lear Advantage Pricing model, which proactively publishes fee schedules to eliminate hidden costs common in alternative asset transactions. The company also partners with the Delaware Depository for IRS-approved, high-security storage of physical metals.

Lear Capital's inclusion in the New York Post piece follows a string of high-profile industry recognitions. In March 2026, ConsumerAffairs named Lear Capital the Best Overall Gold IRA Company following an independent evaluation of 35 providers, where it earned a 4.9-star rating based on nearly 1,600 verified customer reviews. Most recently, Yahoo Finance ranked Lear Capital the 'Best Value' gold IRA company in its 2026 review, where it earned a 4.6 out of 5.

For a limited time, Lear Capital is offering new clients a $500 account credit and a free 2026 Gold IRA Kit. Investors can learn more by calling 855-569-4745 or visiting www.learcapital.com.

About Lear Capital

Founded in 1997 by precious metals expert Kevin DeMeritt, Lear Capital has facilitated more than $3 billion in trusted transactions for over 90,000 investors. The company offers a full suite of precious metals services, including gold and silver IRAs, physical delivery, and portfolio diversification guidance. With a commitment to transparency and client education, Lear Capital combines the convenience of online capabilities with the depth of a seasoned brick-and-mortar institution. For more information, visit learcapital.com or call 800-576-9355.

Media Contact

Debora Lima - [email protected]

SOURCE Lear Capital