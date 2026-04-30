One of the industry's longest-running gold IRA providers is recognized for fee transparency, accessible minimums, and 29-year track record.

LOS ANGELES, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Capital, a leader in precious metals investing since 1997, has been named the "Best Value" gold IRA company in Yahoo Finance's 2026 rankings of top gold IRA providers. The company earned a 4.6 out of 5 rating, tied for the highest score among the seven companies evaluated.

In its comprehensive review, Yahoo Finance assessed gold IRA providers across fees and costs, investment options, reputation, customer experience, and transparency. Lear Capital was singled out for publishing its complete fee schedule online — a practice that, according to Yahoo Finance, "puts Lear Capital ahead of most competitors."

The review highlighted several factors that set Lear Capital apart:

— Industry-leading transparency. Lear Capital is one of only three companies on the list that publishes its fees publicly, allowing investors to evaluate costs without requiring a sales call.

— Accessible entry point. With a $10,000 minimum investment and a $50 application fee, Lear Capital offers one of the most accessible paths into a gold IRA among the providers reviewed.

— Full metals selection. All four IRS-approved precious metals — gold, silver, platinum, and palladium — are available for IRA holdings.

— Established track record. Founded in 1997, Lear Capital is the longest-operating company on Yahoo Finance's list, with customer reviews averaging above 4.7 out of 5 stars across Google, Trustpilot, and the Better Business Bureau.

"This recognition validates a principle that has guided Lear Capital from day one: investors deserve transparency, not gatekeeping," said John Ohanesian, CEO of Lear Capital. "Twenty-nine years of consistent customer reviews and a clear fee schedule on our website aren't marketing tactics — they reflect how we think the precious metals industry should operate."

The recognition arrives during a period of sustained growth in precious metals investing, as investors look for portfolio diversification amid persistent inflation concerns and ongoing economic uncertainty.

For more information about gold and silver IRAs or to request a free investor guide, visit LearCapital.com or call 800-576-9355.

About Lear Capital

Since 1997, Lear Capital has been a trusted name in the precious metals industry, providing expert guidance and tailored solutions for investors. With more than $3 billion in customer transactions and over 90,000 investors served, Lear Capital empowers clients to make informed decisions about incorporating gold, silver, platinum, and palladium into their long-term financial strategies. The company is committed to transparency, customer education, and customer protection — including its widely reported 2024 work with the FBI to help disrupt fraud schemes targeting elderly investors.

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SOURCE Lear Capital