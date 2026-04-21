Lear Capital Releases New Report on De-Dollarization and the Growing Case for Gold

"The End of Dollar Dominance" examines why central banks, foreign governments, and everyday investors are turning back to precious metals

LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Capital, a leader in precious metals investing since 1997, has released a new special report titled "The End of Dollar Dominance: Why the World Is Turning Back to Gold and Silver." Authored by Global Financial Research Specialist Kathrynn Ward, the report examines the accelerating shift away from the U.S. dollar across global financial markets and what it means for Americans looking to protect their savings.

View PDF The End of Dollar Dominance: Why the World is Turning Back to Gold and Silver

The report arrives as the U.S. dollar posted its worst annual performance since 2017, declining nearly 10% in 2025. According to IMF data cited in the report, the dollar's share of global foreign exchange reserves has fallen to approximately 56% — down from roughly 71% at its peak in 1999–2000. Meanwhile, U.S. national debt has surpassed $39 trillion, with annual interest payments alone exceeding $1 trillion, more than the country spends on either national defense or education.

"The global financial system is changing, and many investors are starting to ask what that means for the long-term strength of the dollar," said John Ohanesian, President and CEO of Lear Capital. "This report helps explain why more central banks and governments are increasing their focus on gold and silver, and why everyday Americans should be paying attention too."

The report outlines five key forces reshaping the global monetary landscape:

The dollar's declining share of global reserves is now at its lowest level in 30 years.

Persistent inflation and rising costs are reducing the real value of American savings.

U.S. national debt exceeds $39 trillion, with interest payments surpassing $1 trillion annually.

An expanded BRICS — now including Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the UAE — represents over 40% of the world's population and is actively developing alternatives to dollar-denominated trade.

In the past four years, central banks have purchased gold at a pace more than double their average over the entire previous decade.

China's central bank alone has grown its official gold reserves to 2,306 metric tons, and central bank demand now accounts for more than 20% of total global gold demand — roughly double its share throughout the 2010s.

"Central banks are among the most influential participants in the global financial system," Ohanesian added. "When they increase gold reserves at a pace not seen in decades, that's a signal individual investors can't afford to ignore."

The report also places today's shifts in historical context, noting that no reserve currency has remained dominant indefinitely. The dollar's rise after World War II was only the latest chapter in a long history of global monetary change.

To request a free copy of "The End of Dollar Dominance" or to speak with a precious metals specialist, call 800-576-9355 or visit LearCapital.com.

About Lear Capital

Since 1997, Lear Capital has been a trusted name in the precious metals industry, providing expert guidance and tailored solutions for investors. With more than 100,000 clients served and over $3 billion in trusted transactions, Lear Capital offers physical gold, silver, platinum, and palladium — including through self-directed IRAs. To learn more, visit LearCapital.com or call 800-576-9355.

Lear Capital does not provide financial or investment advice and is a for-profit retailer. Investing in precious metals involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

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SOURCE Lear Capital