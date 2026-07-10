Forbes Advisor's 2026 review of 20 gold IRA providers recognized the Los Angeles firm's nearly 30-year track record and awarded it a 4.5-star rating.

LOS ANGELES, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Capital, a precious metals firm operating since 1997, was named Best Gold IRA for Longstanding Experience in Forbes Advisor's 2026 ranking of the best gold IRA companies, earning a 4.5-out-of-5 star rating from the publication's research team.

The recognition followed an evaluation of 20 gold IRA providers scored across 25 criteria, including coin availability, account minimums, transaction fees, custodian options and a consumer sentiment index drawn from thousands of customer reviews. Forbes Advisor narrowed the field to 10 companies for its final list and excluded any firm rated below an "A" by the Better Business Bureau.

Forbes Advisor identified Lear Capital as the longest-operating company on its list, citing nearly three decades in business. The reviewers noted that Lear offers all four IRS-approved precious metals — gold, silver, platinum and palladium — within its self-directed IRAs, and pointed to the company's price-match guarantee, under which Lear will match or beat a competitor's price on a metal identified within 24 hours of purchase. The company received a consumer sentiment score of 8.3 out of 10.

"Nearly 30 years in one business teaches you what customers actually need when they move retirement savings into physical metal: a straight answer on price, and a firm that will still be here when they decide to sell," said John Ohanesian, President and Chief Executive Officer, Lear Capital. "We see a recognition built on longevity as a measure of consistency, and consistency is the standard we hold ourselves to."

Forbes Advisor states that its ratings are determined solely by its editorial team and independently of the advertising relationships disclosed on its site.

Investors can review the full rankings and methodology at Forbes Advisor and can learn more about Lear Capital's precious metals IRAs at www.learcapital.com or by calling 800-576-9355.

About Lear Capital

Founded in 1997 and based in Los Angeles, Lear Capital helps individual investors add physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium to their portfolios, including through self-directed individual retirement accounts. The company provides real-time pricing, educational materials and account support for both first-time buyers and experienced investors. Lear Capital reports more than $3 billion in precious metals transactions to date. More information is available at www.learcapital.com.

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SOURCE Lear Capital