Lear Capital Unveils Rare 1879 $4 Gold Stella Coin

Historic "Pattern Coin" Represents the Pinnacle of American Numismatics

LOS ANGELES, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Capital, a leading precious metals investment firm, is proud to announce the acquisition of an extremely rare and highly coveted gold 1879 $4 Stella coin. This exceptional piece of American numismatic history is now available for discerning collectors and investors. Lear Capital is offering the coin for $172,500.

The $4 Stella, often referred to as the "holy grail" of U.S. coinage, is one of the most sought-after coins in American history. Despite never being circulated as legal tender, the Stella holds a unique place in numismatic lore. Originally created as a pattern coin, it was designed to be used in the U.S., but match the weight and purity of common European coins for easier trading and conversion abroad. Samples were struck and distributed to members of Congress in 1879 and 1880.

This particular specimen is a Type 1 (Flowing Hair) variety, graded PR63 by Professional Coin Grading Service. Adding to its exceptional status, the coin bears the coveted green sticker from the Certified Acceptance Corporation,signifying its superior quality within its grade.

"The 1879 $4 Gold Stella is a true treasure," said Kevin DeMeritt, founder of Lear Capital. "With only a handful of these coins in existence, each one represents a unique piece of American history. It's not every day that a coin of this caliber becomes available to the public."

The Stella's design features a left-facing Liberty with flowing hair on the obverse.

The reverse depicts a five-pointed star with the denominations One Stella and 400 Cents, encircled by the inscriptions United States of America, Four Dol., E Pluribus Unum, and Deo Est Gloria.

This isn't the first time Lear Capital has placed prized Stellas up for sale. In 2007, the precious metals firm curated and sold what is considered the finest set of goldcollection Stellas by date. The 4-coin collection sold for millions of dollars..

For more information about the 1879 $4 Gold Stella or to inquire about its acquisition, please contact Lear Capital at [email protected] .

About Lear Capital

Founded in 1997 by precious metal expert and analyst Kevin DeMeritt, Lear Capital offers investors the chance to diversify their portfolios with unique approaches to purchasing precious metals, including gold and silver individual retirement accounts. Employing a team dedicated to providing investors with real-time information and pricing on gold, silver, platinum, and palladium, Lear Capital is uniquely positioned to offer investors the convenience of online capabilities with the expertise and support of a brick-and-mortar institution. To date, the team has handled more than $3 billion in trusted transactions.

