Lear Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA), a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.77 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on March 25, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 5, 2026.

About Lear Corporation
Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) is a global automotive leader in Seating and E-Systems. The company designs, manufactures, and delivers advanced technologies to the world's major automakers. Building on more than 100 years of heritage, Lear is the largest U.S.-based automotive supplier, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. Driven by a commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and sustainability, Lear's global team of talented employees is shaping the future of mobility by developing solutions that enhance comfort, safety, and efficiency. More information is available at Lear.com.

