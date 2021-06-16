Lear, IMS Connector Systems partner on high speed ethernet solutions

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA), a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, today announced that it has signed a joint development agreement with IMS Connector Systems GmbH, a technology company based in Löffingen, Germany, specializing in high-speed Ethernet solutions for automotive applications.

Ethernet provides a cost-effective, scalable solution for higher data transmission speed and capacity in increasingly connected vehicles. It can run alongside or bypass standard cabling, allowing all vehicle components to connect with lighter and more functional wires – reducing connectivity costs and cabling weight while providing significantly higher bandwidth and better performance.

Ethernet is key as vehicles are transmitting more data due to the increasing use of sensors, actuators and other control devices to support advanced driver assist systems and in-vehicle comfort and convenience features. Ethernet may also be a critical enabler of future technologies, including highly autonomous or fully autonomous operating systems and edge computing, which moves computation and data storage from the cloud into the location where it is needed to improve response times.

"Lear and IMS Connector Systems are sharing extensive experience in connector design and advanced manufacturing to improve high-speed data transmission," said Carl Esposito, Lear Senior Vice President and President, E-Systems. "These new connectors enable new applications made possible by the growing capabilities of network architectures in next-generation vehicles."

Lear and IMS Connector Systems expect availability of a fully validated product beginning in 2023.

"IMS Connector Systems is proud to work with Lear on high-speed automotive Ethernet solutions that will optimize and improve existing products and enable new mobility features," said Peter Peetz, IMS Connector Systems CEO. "With vehicle architectures becoming more complex and connected, we expect that high-speed Ethernet applications will experience a significantly higher market penetration in the future."

About Lear Corporation

Lear, a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, enables superior in-vehicle experiences for consumers around the world. Our diverse team of talented employees in 38 countries is driven by a commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and sustainability. Lear is Making every drive better™ by providing the technology for safer, smarter, and more comfortable journeys. Lear, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, serves every major automaker in the world and ranks 179 on the Fortune 500. Lear's headquarters are in Southfield, Michigan. Further information about Lear is available at lear.com or follow us on Twitter @LearCorporation.

About IMS CS:

IMS Connector Systems is an international specialist in the customer-specific development and manufacture of high-frequency and high-speed Ethernet (up to 20 Gbits) connection technology in the Automotive, Communication and Industrial sectors.

IMS Connector Systems has unique expertise and experience in research and development, which is reflected in the products and in customer-specific developments. IMS CS offers its customers tailor-made HF and High-Speed Ethernet solutions for individual applications.

The product range also includes a large selection of coaxial RF connectors, coaxial cable assemblies, RF antenna switches and connectors developed according to customer requirements for M2M and IoT applications.

In a unique way, the company combines its competencies from the area of Communication (antennas, 5G technologies) with the requirements from the areas of Automotive (partially autonomous driving) and Industrial (IoT).

SOURCE Lear Corporation

Related Links

http://www.lear.com

