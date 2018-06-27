Lear Investment Management Earns Coveted Four-star Manager Recognition From Morningstar

Consistent with this recognition, Morningstar further identified Lear as performing within the top 5% of all 150+ managers within the "Tactical Allocation" strategy category for separately managed account managers. Morningstar classifies this strategy as, "tactically allocating capital among a diverse range of trading strategies and markets, wherever opportunity is perceived."

Managing Partner Rick Lear, commented, "We are honored to earn this recognition from Morningstar, the premier rankings provider for funds across the globe and investing strategies. This validation represents an important proof point for our differentiated investment research and management approach, which emphasizes analytical skills, creative thinking / intelligence gathering, and tactical vigilance. We look forward to remaining true to these attributes and continuing to build a high-performance firm that delivers value for our investors and employees alike."

About Lear Investment Management

The Lear Investment Management team is comprised of research-driven experts oriented around creative intelligence gathering and an investment process that balances: (1) quantitative analysis; (2) rigorous fundamental research grounded in capitalizing on global economic trends; and (3) keen attention to risk management. The vast experience of the research team, coupled with its differentiated investment process, facilitates Lear's ability to develop – and act upon – a global investment thesis. The Firm's clients include select individuals, families and foundations. Lear also serves as a sub-advisor to financial advisors seeking an investment manager with Lear's investment capabilities.

