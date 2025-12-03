Lear Investment Management Earns PSN Top Guns Awards for its Global Vigilance, GV Tilt and GV Conservative Strategies

Best performing strategies for Q3 2025 quarter PSN Top Guns List published by Zephyr identifies best-in-class separate accounts, managed accounts, and managed ETF strategies.

DALLAS, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Investment Management, a Dallas based investment firm, announced today the inclusion of three SMA strategies onto the influential PSN Top Guns List of best performing separate accounts, managed accounts, and managed ETF strategies for Q3 2025 (as of 9/30/25).

"This independent recognition by Zephyr/PSN reflects the team's and commitment to serving client objectives," said Rick Lear, Founder and Chief Investment Officer. "The recognition is further evidence that investing is evolving. It is time to move away from generic index-hugging strategies into a more thoughtful, concentrated portfolio focused on helping investors."

LIM Global Vigilance Tilt (Aggressive risk) ranked #2 in the 1-year category outperforming 435 other strategies in the PSN Global/International Balanced Universe this past quarter.

LIM Global Vigilance (Moderate Risk) ranked #4 in the 1-year category behind LIM Global Vigilance Tilt in the Global/International Balanced managers ranked in the third quarter of 2025.

LIM Global Vigilance Conservative ranked 8th in the 1-year category in the same universe. Trailing its two more aggressive brothers but beating most of the category with conservative risk.

"Q3 2025 delivered strong broad-based market gains, creating opportunities for skilled active managers," says PSN Product Manager Nick Williams. "PSN Top Guns managers excelled by capitalizing on the market's broadening rally and navigating the Fed's policy pivot effectively. Their ability to position strategically across asset classes while maintaining discipline during this positive environment demonstrates the distinct value of active management in SMAs. As markets responded favorably to accommodative monetary policy and resilient fundamentals, these managers proved their worth by not just participating in the rally, but by strategically positioning to capture opportunities across the expanding opportunity set."

The highly anticipated PSN Top Guns List is published quarterly by Zephyr and remains one of the most important references for investors and asset managers. The complete list of PSN Top Guns and an overview of the methodology can be located at https://psn.fi.informais.com/PSNTopGuns/topguns_zephyr.asp

About Lear Investment Management

Lear Investment Management is an SEC-registered investment adviser. Lear is a research-driven investment firm that builds customized and model portfolios designed to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns throughout a full market cycle. The firm tactically allocates across global equities, fixed income, commodities, REITs, MLPs, and cash—guided by a disciplined process that identifies macroeconomic trends and undervalued investment opportunities.

About PSN

For more than four decades, PSN has been a top resource for investment professionals. Asset managers rely on Zephyr's PSN to effectively reach institutional and retail investors. Over 2,800 firms, 285 universes, and more than 21,000 products comprise the PSN SMA database showing asset breakdowns, compliance, key personnel, ownership diversity, ESG, business objectives and strategy, style, fees, GIC sectors, fixed income ranges and full holdings. Unique to PSN is its robust historical database of over 40 Years of Data Including Net and Gross-of-Fee Returns.

Visit PSN online to learn more.

