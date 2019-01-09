Lear Investment Management Global Vigilance Global, Multi-Asset Class Portfolio Selected for SMArtX

DALLAS, Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Investment Management ("Lear"), a Dallas based investment advisor focused on portfolio management, research, and a superior client experience, today announced that the firm's long only, model-delivery, Global Vigilance investment strategy has been selected for inclusion on SMArtX Advisory Solutions' UMA platform ('SMArtX'). SMArtX is a next generation unified managed accounts platform open to all RIAs and IBDs, and it also operates as the fully integrated managed accounts solution for SS&C Advent, part of SS&C Technologies.

The SMArtX platform is a highly efficient approach to achieving scalability and enhancing distribution for investment managers. For Lear, inclusion will translate into direct and tangible benefits, including the ability to offer the firm's Global Vigilance strategy to a broader investor base through a simple, cost-effective model portfolio structure. Because model portfolios require nominal marketing, client servicing, fund structuring, or operational burden, Lear's Global Vigilance strategy will now be included in a turnkey distribution system that delivers a broad range of investment strategies at low cost with intra-day liquidity, real-time performance reporting, and other features to help scale and streamline investment management operations.

"We are gratified to be included on the SMArtX platform which, we believe, provides validation for our disciplined, research-driven investment style," said Rick Lear, Lear's Managing Partner. "Together with our recent receipt of Morningstar's 5-star rating, our presence on the SMArtX platform provides additional momentum as we broaden efforts to provide Advisors and their clients with an innovative, results-driven approach to investing in this challenging market environment."

About Lear Investment Management

The Lear Investment Management team is comprised of research-driven experts oriented around creative intelligence gathering and an investment process that balances: (1) quantitative analysis; (2) rigorous fundamental research grounded in capitalizing on global economic trends; and (3) keen attention to risk management. The vast experience of the research team, coupled with its differentiated investment process, facilitates Lear's ability to develop – and act upon – a global investment thesis. The Firm's clients include select individuals, families and foundations. Lear also serves as a sub-advisor to financial advisors seeking an investment manager with Lear's investment capabilities.

About SMArtX Advisory Solutions (www.smartxadvisory.com)

SMArtX Advisory Solutions is the next generation turnkey asset management platform and the only platform to seamlessly offer traditional, alternative, and passive direct index strategies in a unified managed account structure. The firm also uses its proprietary trading and managed accounts technology to power SMArtX (www.smartx.us), SS&C Advent's integrated unified managed account solution. For more information, please visit www.learim.com.

