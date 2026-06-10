Lear Investment Management's Global Vigilance Moderate Risk SMA Earns 5-Star Morningstar Rating™

Recognition for 10-year performance underscores Lear's differentiated, research-driven approach to active management

DALLAS, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Investment Management ("Lear"), a Dallas-based SEC-registered investment adviser is proud to announce its Global Vigilance (Moderate Risk) Separately Managed Account strategy has earned a 5-Star Morningstar Rating™ for the 10-year / overall period ending March 31, 2026.

The 5-star designation applies to the strategy's performance within the Morningstar Tactical Allocation Category. Morningstar's star rating for separate accounts is based on risk-adjusted returns relative to other separate accounts in the same Morningstar Category, with the top 10% receiving 5 stars.

For Lear, the recognition is more than a rating. It is a measurement of a philosophy.

Lear was built on the belief that successful investing requires more than owning the index, filling style boxes, or spreading capital across hundreds of names for the appearance of diversification. The firm's Global Vigilance strategy is designed to be different: research-intensive, valuation-aware, globally flexible, and disciplined about risk.

"Lear has always believed that to achieve differentiated outcomes, you have to think differently, research differently, and manage risk differently," said Rick Lear, Founder and Managing Partner of Lear Investment Management. "This 5-star Morningstar Rating for Global Vigilance Moderate Risk is a proud moment for our team because it reflects what we have worked to deliver over a full decade: thoughtful active management, creative intelligence gathering, and a relentless focus on helping clients achieve their goals."

That mindset has defined Global Vigilance since inception. Over a decade marked by policy shocks, inflation cycles, rate volatility, geopolitical disruption, artificial intelligence breakthroughs, and repeated market regime changes, our strategy has sought to protect and grow capital by staying flexible, skeptical of consensus thinking, and focused on what matters most for clients.

"This recognition says something important about active management," Mr. Lear continued. "The old playbook says investors should accept generic portfolios, generic exposures, and generic outcomes. We disagree. We believe the future belongs to managers willing to do the hard work by understand the world as it changes, allocate capital with conviction, and remain vigilant when the market narrative shifts."

A Decade of Difference

The Global Vigilance Moderate Risk SMA was designed for investors seeking a disciplined, globally aware portfolio that can participate in opportunity while managing risk through changing market environments.

"5 star recognition is not why we do the work," Mr. Lear said. "Clients are why we do the work. But when an independent rating organization recognizes the long-term, risk-adjusted results of that work, we believe it validates something we have said for years: doing things differently can matter."

About Lear Investment Management

Lear Investment Management is a Dallas-based SEC-registered investment adviser serving high-net-worth individuals, families, institutions, and the advisor community. Lear is dedicated to creative and unique thinking, portfolio valuation and research, and a superior client experience. The firm seeks to identify investment opportunities by studying economic factors, security valuation, global macro trends, and human behavior, then expressing those insights through disciplined portfolio management.

For more information, please visit www.learim.com.

About the Morningstar Rating™

The Morningstar Rating™ for separate accounts, commonly referred to as the "star rating," is a measure of a separate account's risk-adjusted return relative to other separate accounts in the same Morningstar Category. Separate accounts are rated from 1 to 5 stars and may be rated over three-, five-, and 10-year periods. Morningstar assigns 5 stars to the top 10% of separate accounts in a category based on its methodology.

Media Contact

Tom Steinle

Lear Investment Management

[email protected]

214-445-5900

www.learim.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Investment Advisory Services offered through Lear Investment Management, an SEC registered investment adviser.

© 2026 Morningstar, Inc. All Rights Reserved. The information contained herein:

(1) is proprietary to Morningstar; (2) may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

The Morningstar Rating™ for funds, or "star rating", is calculated for managed products (including mutual funds, variable annuity and variable life subaccounts, exchange-traded funds, closed end funds, and separate accounts) with at least a three-year history. Exchange-traded funds and open-ended mutual funds are considered a single population for comparative purposes. It is calculated based on a Morningstar Risk-Adjusted Return measure that accounts for variation in a managed product's monthly excess performance, placing more emphasis on downward variations and rewarding consistent performance. The Morningstar Rating does not include any adjustment for sales loads. The top 10% of products in each product category receive 5 stars, the next 22.5% receive 4 stars, the next 35% receive 3 stars, the next 22.5% receive 2 stars, and the bottom 10% receive 1 star. The Overall Morningstar Rating for a managed product is derived from a weighted average of the performance figures associated with its three-, five-,and 10-year (if applicable) Morningstar Rating metrics. The weights are: 100% three-year rating for 36-59 months of total returns, 60% five-year rating/40% three-year rating for 60-119 months of total returns, and 50% 10-year rating/30% five-year rating/20% three-year rating for 120 or more months of total returns. While the 10-year overall star rating formula seems to give the most weight to the 10-year period, the most recent three-year period has the greatest impact because it is included in all three rating periods. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

SOURCE Lear Investment Management