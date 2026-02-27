Lear Investment Management Outshines Industry Giants, Named Zephyr/PSN "Manager of the Decade"

DALLAS, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Investment Management ("Lear"), a firm defined by its high-conviction approach and tactical agility, is proud to announce it has been named a Zephyr/PSN Manager of the Decade. This elite recognition honors the firm's Global Vigilance Conservative strategy for its dominant performance over the ten-year period ending December 31, 2025.

In a decade marked by historic volatility and economic shifts that left many "set-it-and-forget-it" institutions flat-footed, Lear's Global Vigilance Conservative strategy thrived. By delivering results consistently in the top 10th percentile of its peer group, Lear has proven that a boutique, research-driven firm can not only compete with the industry's largest players but consistently outperform them.

Redefining the Standard of Investing

The PSN Manager of the Decade award is the industry's most objective arbiter of long-term skill. To qualify, a strategy must maintain a rigorous adherence to its style while outperforming 90% of its global peers over a ten-year horizon.

"Winning Manager of the Decade isn't just a milestone; it's a validation of our 'Vigilance' philosophy," said Rick Lear, Founder and Managing Partner. "While the rest of the industry moved toward passive, over-diversified models, we stayed focused on deep research and tactical resilience. We aren't here to hug an index—we are here to deliver superior outcomes for our clients, and this award proves we're doing exactly that."

Why the Global Vigilance Strategy Dominates

Tactical Resilience: While "big-box" firms rely on static models, Lear employs a proprietary research process that actively adjusts risk based on real-world economic shifts.

While "big-box" firms rely on static models, Lear employs a proprietary research process that actively adjusts risk based on real-world economic shifts. High-Conviction Portfolios: Lear rejects the "over-diversification" trap. By focusing on a select number of high-quality securities rather than thousands of diluted positions, the strategy maintains a clear, potent edge.

Lear rejects the "over-diversification" trap. By focusing on a select number of high-quality securities rather than thousands of diluted positions, the strategy maintains a clear, potent edge. Outcome-Driven Performance: Unlike traditional "style box" investing—which often prioritizes rigid categorization over actual results—Lear's Global Vigilance focuses exclusively on navigating macro trends to protect and grow capital.

About Lear Investment Management

Lear Investment Management is a Dallas-based RIA serving high-net-worth individuals, the advisor community, institutions, and family offices. Built on a foundation of sophisticated global macro analysis and a nimble, independent spirit, Lear offers a variety of PSN recognized strategies – including GV Moderate and GV Tilt (aggressive).

About PSN Zephyr

For over four decades, PSN Zephyr has been the "gold standard" for investment professionals to vet high-performing managers. The "Manager of the Decade" designation is awarded based on a grueling quantitative analysis of performance and risk metrics, identifying the absolute best-in-class across the investment landscape.

Important Disclosures:

PSN Top Guns rating awarded 02/18/2026 for Q4 2025. "Manager of the Decade" period 02/02/2015–12/31/2025 in the Global/Intl Balanced universe. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. LIM does not compensate PSN to be evaluated or ranked but does license the use of logos/graphics. The complete list of PSN Top Guns and an overview of the methodology can be located at https://psn.fi.informais.com/PSNTopGuns/topguns_zephyr.asp

Lear Investment Management ("LIM") is a Registered Investment Advisor based in Dallas, Texas and registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration does not imply a certain level of skills or training. This content is for informational purposes only, contains the observations and opinions of LIM, is not intended to provide investment advice, and should not be relied upon for investment decisions. Past performance is no guarantee of future results and information pertaining to LIM's processes is subject to change at any time without notice.

This document is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The information contained herein is not intended to be, and should not be construed as, investment advice. The views and opinions expressed in this document are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any SEC registered investment firm.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Lear Investment Management