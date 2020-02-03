Lear Named One of FORTUNE'S 2020 Most Admired Companies

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA), a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, today announced that it has been named to FORTUNE magazine's "World's Most Admired Companies" list for the fourth consecutive year.

FORTUNE collaborated with global management consulting firm Korn Ferry and developed a list of the World's Most Admired Companies based on a comprehensive survey it conducted of corporate reputations. The survey was distributed to 3,770 executives, directors, and analysts from 635 global companies in 52 industry groups who were asked about companies they admired, inside and outside of their own fields of work.

"It is an honor to be named one of FORTUNE's World's Most Admired Companies for the fourth consecutive year," said Ray Scott, Lear President and CEO. "Our presence on this list is a testament to our emphasis on product innovation and quality, social responsibility, profitable growth, and developing and retaining our most important asset – our people."

Among automotive suppliers, Lear ranked high in several categories in the survey, including use of corporate assets, social responsibility, and global competitiveness.

About Lear Corporation

Lear, a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, enables superior in-vehicle experiences for consumers around the world. Our diverse team of talented employees in 39 countries is driven by a commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and sustainability. Lear is Making every drive better™ by providing the technology for safer, smarter, and more comfortable journeys. Lear, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, serves every major automaker in the world and ranks #147 on the Fortune 500. Further information about Lear is available at lear.com, or follow us on Twitter @LearCorporation.

SOURCE Lear Corporation

