SOUTHFIELD, Mich., April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Corporation [NYSE: LEA] will host an Investor Day on June 27, 2018 at its Southfield, Michigan campus. Lear's management team will provide an update on the Company's business and product strategy. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience demonstrations of Lear's advanced products and technologies as well as meet with key members of Lear's team.
The event will take place at Lear's Global Product and Technology Center. A live webcast will be available starting at 12:30 ET.
To attend the event in person, please contact the Lear investor relations team at investorrelations@lear.com or (248) 447-5648. Pre-registration is required as space is limited.
About Lear
Lear Corporation was founded in Detroit in 1917 as American Metal Products. Today, Lear is one of the world's leading suppliers of automotive seating systems and electrical systems (E-Systems). Lear serves every major automaker in the world, and Lear content can be found on more than 400 vehicle nameplates. Lear's world-class products are designed, engineered and manufactured by a diverse team of approximately 165,000 employees located in 39 countries. Lear currently ranks #151 on the Fortune 500. Lear's headquarters are in Southfield, Michigan. Further information about Lear is available at lear.com or follow us on Twitter @LearCorporation.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lear-to-host-an-investor-day-june-27-2018-300639137.html
SOURCE Lear Corporation
