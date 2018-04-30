Lear to Host an Investor Day June 27, 2018

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Corporation [NYSE: LEA] will host an Investor Day on June 27, 2018 at its Southfield, Michigan campus. Lear's management team will provide an update on the Company's business and product strategy. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience demonstrations of Lear's advanced products and technologies as well as meet with key members of Lear's team.

The event will take place at Lear's Global Product and Technology Center. A live webcast will be available starting at 12:30 ET.