Lear to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 17th Annual Industrials & Autos Week

Nov 24, 2025

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA), a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, will participate in a fireside chat on December 4, 2025, at the Goldman Sachs 17th Annual Industrials & Autos Week in London.

Representing Lear will be:

  • Jason Cardew, SVP and Chief Financial Officer
  • Jared Fedele, Vice President, Finance Seating and E-Systems
  • Mike Shanlikian, Vice President, Financial Planning and Analysis

The live webcast will begin at 5:15 AM EST (10:15 AM GMT) and will run approximately 35 minutes. The webcast link will be available on the Company's website at ir.lear.com.

About Lear Corporation
Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) is a global automotive leader in Seating and E-Systems. The company designs, manufactures, and delivers advanced technologies to the world's major automakers. Building on more than 100 years of heritage, Lear is the largest U.S.-based automotive supplier, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. Driven by a commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and sustainability, Lear's global team of talented employees is shaping the future of mobility by developing solutions that enhance comfort, safety, and efficiency. More information is available at Lear.com.

