Lear Wins 2025 GM Supplier of the Year Awards for Seating and E-Systems

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA), a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, today announced that both its business segments received a 2025 GM Supplier of the Year Award during General Motors' annual Supplier of the Year ceremony. Since this recognition began in 1992, Lear has been awarded 25 total GM Supplier of the Year and Overdrive Awards, including this year's.

Lear Wins GM Supplier of the Year Awards for Seating and E-Systems

"Being named a General Motors Supplier of the Year for both Seating and E-Systems is a tremendous honor and a reflection of the deep, long-standing relationship between Lear and GM," said Lear's President and CEO Ray Scott. "We are incredibly proud of our global teams for consistently delivering innovation, quality and operational excellence. Together, we remain committed to delivering technologies that enhance the driving experience and create value for our customers."

Lear's Seating business was recognized for its quality, commitment to advanced manufacturing technologies and strong working relationship with GM. Highlights included maintaining uninterrupted support during supply chain challenges, achieving high performance across scorecard metrics and delivering successful program launches.

This year's recognition marks the first GM Supplier of the Year Award for Lear's E-Systems wire harness segment, reflecting the strength and continued growth of the business. The award highlights sustained improvements in quality, delivery and launch performance, driven by strong execution across its North America operations.

GM's 2025 Supplier of the Year and Overdrive Awards recognize 103 suppliers spanning 14 countries. These suppliers deliver outstanding performance, partnership and innovation in support of GM's global operations. Awardees are selected by a global GM team based on performance across key categories such as safety, innovation, execution, resilience and customer support, along with their alignment to GM's core values and strategic priorities.

"Supplier of the Year is one of those key moments our whole team looks forward to every year because it highlights the partnerships behind every vehicle we build. The results our suppliers deliver throughout the entire product development cycle are central to our ability to deliver world-class vehicles to our customers. When our suppliers, such as Lear, lean in with us on new technology and flawless execution, we can move faster, compete harder and unlock more value across the entire supply chain," said Shilpan Amin, Senior Vice President, Global Chief Procurement and Supply Chain Officer, General Motors.

About Lear Corporation

Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) is a global automotive leader in Seating and E-Systems. The company designs, manufactures, and delivers advanced technologies to the world's major automakers. Building on more than 100 years of heritage, Lear is the largest U.S.-based automotive supplier, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. Driven by a commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and sustainability, Lear's global team of talented employees is shaping the future of mobility by developing solutions that enhance comfort, safety, and efficiency. More information is available at Lear.com.

SOURCE Lear Corporation