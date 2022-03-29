LEARFIELD AND ELECTRONIC ARTS TO DEBUT EA SPORTS FIFA 22 WITHIN LEVELNEXT COLLEGE ESPORTS PORTFOLIO

The five-week competition begins April 23, when college students across the country will meet on the pitch in EA SPORTS FIFA 22 , with championship competition starting May 24. More than 30 hours of live play will be streamed on the official Twitch channel for LevelNext – the exclusive home for crowning all EA national college champions. The LevelNext EA SPORTS FIFA 22 College National Championship will feature a cash prize pool of $100,000, $50,000 of which will be awarded directly to 20 campus esports programs through a Twitter competition.

"We're thrilled to add EA SPORTS FIFA 22 to our LevelNext offerings for college students across the U.S," said Rick Barakat, executive vice president, managing director for LEARFIELD's Media & Partnerships Group. "We launched LevelNext with EA as our cornerstone partner in 2020, and it has been incredibly well received by the player and college community alike. We appreciate the partnership with EA and look forward to incorporating EA SPORTS FIFA 22 into our school-specific and national portfolio."

"The LevelNext EA SPORTS FIFA 22 Collegiate National Championship provides an outlet for students around the United States to celebrate their shared love of esports, football and EA SPORTS FIFA 22," added Sam Turkbas, EA SPORTS FIFA Competitive Gaming Commissioner. "LEARFIELD's LevelNext competition gives students the exciting opportunity to represent their university and root for their classmates in esports."

Complementing the LevelNext EA SPORTS FIFA 22 College National Championship competition will be community-leading shoutcasters, special celebrity guests, and influencers to enhance the college esports experience. LevelNext social channels across Twitter , Instagram , and TikTok also will feature interactive broadcast elements to enhance the viewer experience with competitive updates, highlights, and player exchanges.

College students can register for the LevelNext EA SPORTS FIFA 22 College National Championship by April 19 (midnight EST). There is no cost to play, with registration now open via LevelNextEsports.com – the online home to the best in intercollegiate esports. All national and weekly programming for the LevelNext EA SPORTS FIFA 22 College National Championship will be broadcast on LevelNext's official Twitch channel.

LevelNext combines official athletic marks and promotion, high production value broadcasts, significant cash prizes to players and esports programs, and engaging competition to deliver excitement to millions of college esports fans. This easy-to-follow, centralized structure is primed to accelerate collegiate esports growth by unifying competitive play for all college students and enabling them to officially represent their schools to win a national championship. Each year, LevelNext features at least one of EA's competitive gaming franchises.

About LEARFIELD

LEARFIELD is a leading media and technology services company in intercollegiate athletics. The company unlocks the value of college sports for brands and fans through an omnichannel platform with innovative content and commerce solutions.

