Learfield IMG College and Elevate Sports Ventures to Deliver Bold New Revenue Opportunities to College Athletic Departments

"We're entering a new era where big, highly unique opportunities are becoming more available to our school partners, and we have a responsibility to help those partners navigate these considerations, and meaningfully grow their business as a result," said Learfield IMG College President and CEO Cole Gahagan. "We couldn't be more thrilled to partner with Elevate Sports Ventures, as together we leverage unrivaled data services, technology, and fan engagement to better service university and brand partners alike."

"The powerful combination of Learfield IMG College's incredible roster of university clients and Elevate Sports Ventures' proficiency in developing comprehensive, individualized and data-driven solutions for professional sports teams, venues, and properties, has the potential to change the future of collegiate sports," said Elevate Sports Ventures Chairman and CEO Al Guido. "Learfield IMG College and Elevate Sports Ventures are the trusted names, proven operators, and perceptive strategists that will well serve the needs of athletic departments across the country uncovering new revenue opportunities."

About Learfield IMG College

Learfield IMG College is the leading media and technology services company in intercollegiate athletics. The company unlocks the value of college sports for brands and fans through an omnichannel platform with innovative content and commerce solutions for fan engagement. The Learfield IMG College suite of services includes licensing and multimedia sponsorship management; publishing, audio, digital and social media; data analytics; ticketing, ticket sales and professional concessions expertise; branding; campus-wide business and sponsorship development; and venue technology systems. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company has long had the privilege of being an advocate for intercollegiate athletics and the student-athlete experience. Since 2008, it has served as title sponsor for the acclaimed Learfield IMG College Directors' Cup, supporting athletic departments across all divisions.

About Elevate Sports Ventures

Elevate Sports Ventures is a best-in-class sports and entertainment consulting firm, providing proven, innovative solutions to organizations across the global sports and entertainment landscape. Elevate taps into the extensive resources, relationships, and expertise of its partners to innovate and execute comprehensive strategies and solutions in Venue Renovations, Sales and Marketing, Stadium Licenses, Premium Ticketing, Corporate Hospitality, Customer Research, Strategy and Analytics, Sales Training, and more. Formed in partnership between the San Francisco 49ers and Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE) in 2018, Elevate welcomed Oak View Group (OVG) and Ticketmaster and Live Nation as partners in June 2018. In March 2021, Elevate acquired Dynamic Pricing Partners, an industry leader providing solutions to move than 70 university athletic departments. For more information, visit: ElevateSportsVentures.com or follow @ElevateSV on Twitter or LinkedIN.

