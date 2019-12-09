Learfield IMG College Appoints Cole Gahagan To President Of Content, Multimedia Sales & Enterprise Solutions

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Learfield IMG College, a leading content and commerce solutions provider in collegiate athletics, today announced Cole Gahagan as President of Content, Revenue & Enterprise Solutions, effective January 6, 2020.

Gahagan, currently Chief Commercial Officer for Fanatics, Inc., will report to Learfield IMG College President and CEO Greg Brown and will be part of a dynamic leadership team focused on innovation and creative solutions for the collegiate market. Prior to his time at Fanatics, Gahagan was Chief Revenue Officer for Ticketmaster, and Senior Vice President, Business Development and Strategy for Live Nation.

"Cole is a proven, innovative leader known for developing creative solutions. His diverse experiences have a natural connection with our business areas," said Brown. "As our company continues to evolve and deliver innovative ideas for our partners, Cole's background in both college sports and professional sports, and his insight related to content, data, licensing and entertainment, will be invaluable to Learfield IMG College moving forward. One of the benefits of our scale is the ability to attract great talent to our team to deliver strong results for our clients and partners."

Gahagan will oversee the company's comprehensive collegiate multimedia rights content and sales, as well as its suite of services, including ticketing, licensing and venue technology enterprises.

"I am thrilled to join the Learfield IMG College team," said Gahagan. "The college sports business is changing rapidly, with more required focus on digital mediums, fan connectivity and data. Those very disciplines have been at the center of my previous roles, and when paired with Learfield IMG College's track record and reputation, I'm beyond optimistic for the thought leadership and innovation we'll deliver to schools, brands and partners."

Throughout his career, Gahagan has received numerous industry honors including the "Top 25 Digital Power Players" recognition by Billboard Magazine, the "Forty Under 40" award by SportsBusiness Journal in 2017 and noted "Leaders Under 40 Award" by Leaders in Sport in 2016. Cole holds an undergraduate degree from TCU and an MBA from SMU.

