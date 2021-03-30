Learfield IMG College Appoints Jennifer Davis Chief Marketing Officer

Reporting to President & CEO Cole Gahagan, Davis will lead the company's comprehensive marketing and champion its brand and communications strategy. As she joins an increasingly diverse senior leadership team, Davis' executive experience in technology, cloud computing and SaaS innovation will be an asset to Learfield IMG College as the company further invests in digital products, media, and Fanbase, its transformative college fan analytics platform.

Most recently, Davis served as Amazon Web Services' head of product marketing management for training and certification. Prior to that, she was the CMO for Honeywell's smart buildings and homes business and the CMO for Leyard International and Planar Systems, leaders in digital signage innovation. Davis, who also formerly served in key marketing roles for Intel Corporation and Runco International, is an experienced speaker and author. Publication of her book on organizational decision making is planned for this fall.

"We're thrilled to have Jennifer Davis as our CMO and welcome her as a prominent voice on our executive leadership team," said Gahagan. "She brings a wealth of experience in marketing and thought leadership, which will provide a valuable perspective as we implement our long-term strategy and continue to deliver new innovations in order to best serve our school and brand partners."

"I am excited to join a well-positioned market leader dedicated to investing in new ways for connecting fans to their favorite college teams and brands to fans," said Davis. "The company's history of developing meaningful partnerships and the compelling vision for the future create opportunities for universities and advertisers to grow their brands on game days and every day. I look forward to applying my experience, working with Cole and the entire team to drive success for the company and for the partners we have the privilege to represent."

Learfield IMG College is the leading media and technology services company in intercollegiate athletics. The company unlocks the value of college sports for brands and fans through an omnichannel platform with innovative content and commerce solutions for fan engagement. The Learfield IMG College suite of services includes licensing and multimedia sponsorship management; publishing, audio, digital and social media; data analytics; ticketing, ticket sales and professional concessions expertise; branding; campus-wide business and sponsorship development; and venue technology systems. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company has long had the privilege of being an advocate for intercollegiate athletics and the student-athlete experience. Since 2008, it has served as title sponsor for the acclaimed Learfield IMG College Directors' Cup, supporting athletic departments across all divisions.

SOURCE Learfield IMG College

Related Links

https://www.learfield.com

