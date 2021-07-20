Learfield IMG College Names John Brody Chief Revenue Officer

PLANO, Texas, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Learfield IMG College announced today the appointment of John Brody to the role of chief revenue officer. The well-respected executive brings more than two decades of senior leadership success from within sports, media and entertainment as the company continues to leverage data, technology, intellectual property and media to create innovative revenue and fan engagement opportunities for its university and brand partners.

Brody, who will report to Learfield IMG College President and CEO Cole Gahagan as a member of the senior executive team, most recently served as executive vice president, global head of sales and partnerships and head of international for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE). He was responsible for significant partner revenue growth of over 150% during the past five years. Prior, Brody was a senior vice president at the National Football League (NFL), where he oversaw sponsorship, partnership management, TV and digital media sales, and media planning divisions. Additionally, Brody spent more than a decade at Major League Baseball (MLB), the last seven as the senior vice president of corporate sales and marketing overseeing the League's sales efforts. Brody also is the former president of global partnerships at Wasserman and was executive vice president and CMO for the NBA's Boston Celtics.

"John has a phenomenal background of growth and disruption in sports and media sales, which aligns perfectly with how we're transforming our company and delivering a host of new revenue opportunities to our university partners," said Gahagan. "His experience, deep relationships and understanding of the sports and entertainment space and evolving media landscape are unparalleled in our industry, and we're thrilled to have him as our new CRO."

In his new role, Brody will lead Learfield IMG College's overall sales organization dedicated to multimedia rights at the national and local level, including the general managers and property teams across the U.S. He will support the company's nearly 200 school partners, delivering new, innovative solutions to brand clients.

Brody is a three-time winner of Sports Business Journal's Forty Under 40 Award and a member of the publication's Hall of Fame. Brody is active in a number of Boards, charitable efforts and foundations and has been a guest lecturer at numerous universities, including his alma mater, Tufts University.

"I am thrilled to be joining Learfield IMG College, connecting brands to college sports fans--the most loyal and ardent fans in all of sports," said Brody. "I believe that the opportunities within the college landscape have never been greater, and we are well-positioned for growth. By creatively harnessing the Learfield IMG College offerings in collaboration with our university partners, we can enhance the fan experience and deliver for our brand partners."

Learfield IMG College is a leading media and technology services company in intercollegiate athletics. The company unlocks the value of college sports for brands and fans through an omnichannel platform with innovative content and commerce solutions for fan engagement. The Learfield IMG College suite of services includes licensing and multimedia sponsorship management; publishing, audio, digital and social media; data analytics; ticketing, ticket sales and professional concessions expertise; branding; campus-wide business and sponsorship development; and venue technology systems. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company has long had the privilege of being an advocate for intercollegiate athletics and the student-athlete experience. Since 2008, it has served as title sponsor for the acclaimed Learfield IMG College Directors' Cup, supporting athletic departments across all divisions.

