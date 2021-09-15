LEARFIELD, Team IMPACT Align To Help Deepen Connections Between College Sports Teams And Children Living With Serious And Chronic Diagnoses

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LEARFIELD and Team IMPACT announced today a distinct multi-year relationship to empower the two organizations to combine their passion for college sports and their ongoing work that helps change the lives of others. At its core, the joint effort marks an intense focus on driving even deeper connections between college sports teams and children living with serious and chronic medical diagnoses across the U.S.

Since 2011, Team IMPACT, a Boston-based nonprofit organization with offices nationwide, has been tackling the emotional and social trauma faced by children living with serious and chronic diagnoses. With a one-of-its-kind therapeutic program, Team IMPACT has matched more than 2,200 children with over 700 colleges and universities in 49 states. LEARFIELD, through its relationship as athletics multimedia rightsholder for nearly 200 college properties, will help escalate the reach of Team IMPACT through these existing connections and its nationwide media and marketing platform with fans, students and alumni.

"We're proud and excited to partner with LEARFIELD to grow our program, creating more meaningful engagement for our families and student-athletes and sharing the stories from our courageous children and their teammates across the country,' said Team IMPACT CEO Seth Rosenzweig. "Team IMPACT's two-year therapeutic program complements a child's medical treatment, and the camaraderie and sense of belonging that come with being part of a collegiate sports team develop relationships that help them complete the full circle of healing. Team IMPACT and LEARFIELD will continue to change the game and celebrate the thrill of winning together — on and off the field."

"Our relationship with Team IMPACT mirrors how we operate daily within our own company, in which we build trusted relationships and pursue deep and meaningful connections between our brand partners, our school partners, and our fans. We're excited and honored to start this journey with Seth and the entire Team IMPACT staff," said LEARFIELD Vice President Megan Eisenhard, who guides this initiative for the company. "What we intend to achieve together is important for these children and their families, but we clearly see the positive impact these unforgettable memories and connections also have on university personnel, the student-athletes, and those within the community. We agree with Team IMPACT that 'no child should be sidelined by sickness,' and we are thrilled to work alongside them to make a difference for so many."

This Saturday, September 18, LEARFIELD and Team IMPACT will officially kick off their partnership by celebrating two existing matches. Leading up to the noon kickoff between Temple and Boston College at Lincoln Financial Field, Jaidyn Williams and Jack Giorgio, who are matched through Team IMPACT with Temple and BC respectively, will already know the feeling of being part of a college sports team. Williams and Giorgio, both 14, will stay in the team hotels, ride to the field on the official team buses, enter the stadium with the teams, participate in the coin toss, and experience the excitement of game day firsthand alongside their teammates.

Williams, of Philadelphia, is on the Owls' team roster and Giorgio, of Boston, is on the Eagles' roster. Team IMPACT matched Williams and Giorgio with their respective teams in 2021, and since their signing, they have become vital members of the teams. LEARFIELD represents Temple and Boston College, along with many other athletic departments working with Team IMPACT. All Temple and Boston College coaches will be wearing Team IMPACT patches, and both football teams' helmets will be adorned with a Team IMPACT sticker. As the host team, Temple is providing game tickets to Team IMPACT families in the Philadelphia area, and Temple's alumni association is hosting Team IMPACT in their tailgate before the game.

Through this new relationship, LEARFIELD and Team IMPACT plan to create more college gameday experiences and promotional opportunities like this to enhance the current program Team IMPACT has with teams and schools. Plans already have been made for future events at other football, basketball and sporting events across the country.

"We have two tremendous partners in LEARFIELD and Team IMPACT who - though very different in mission - share our same values and I am thrilled they are joining together in an important initiative," said Dr. Patrick Kraft, Boston College's William V. Campbell Director of Athletics and Team IMPACT Advisory Board Member. "The relationships and bonds that have been forged between our student-athletes and the Team IMPACT children and their families has been incredible to witness, and we look forward to our partnership for many years to come."

On September 23, Team IMPACT will host its annual fundraising gala on the field of Gillette Stadium. LEARFIELD will sponsor this year's Game Day Gala to help Team IMPACT celebrate 10 years of changing children's lives on and off the field.

About LEARFIELD

LEARFIELD is a leading media and technology services company in intercollegiate athletics. The company unlocks the value of college sports for brands and fans through an omnichannel platform with innovative content and commerce solutions. LEARFIELD services includes licensing and multimedia sponsorship management; publishing, audio, digital and social media; data analytics; ticketing, ticket sales and professional concessions expertise; branding; campus-wide business and sponsorship development; and venue technology systems. Since 2008, it has served as title sponsor for the acclaimed LEARFIELD Directors' Cup, supporting athletic departments across all divisions.

About Team IMPACT

Team IMPACT is the only U.S. nonprofit that tackles the emotional trauma and social isolation experienced by children facing serious and chronic illnesses by matching them with a college athletic team. Our two-year therapeutic program complements a child's medical treatments, allowing the child to develop relationships and skills that help them complete the full circle of healing. Through participation in Team IMPACT's clinically informed program, children experience a true sense of belonging, resulting in increased empowerment, normalization, health promotion, and resilience. Families feel connected and supported as their child achieves individualized goals, while experiencing the joy of team camaraderie and inclusion; and student athletes gain perspective and inspiration, as well as lessons in adversity and resilience. Founded in 2011, Team IMPACT has matched more than 2,100 children with 700+ colleges and universities in 49 states, impacting more than 60,000 student athletes. Learn more at: www.teamimpact.org.

