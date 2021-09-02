LEARFIELD'S New "College Football Saturday Night" With Mike Golic And Kate Scott Announces First Three Game Broadcasts

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The talented team of Mike Golic and Kate Scott will headline "College Football Saturday Night" – a new personality-driven game broadcast by LEARFIELD delivered to fans through multiple platforms on 13 Saturdays during the 2021 season.

Mike Golic and Kate Scott headline “College Football Saturday Night” – a new personality-driven game broadcast by LEARFIELD delivered to fans through multiple platforms on 13 Saturdays during the 2021 season. Week 1: Sept. 4 the broadcast debuts from Houston’s NRG Stadium for the “Texas Kickoff” featuring Houston and Texas Tech at 7 p.m. ET.

LEARFIELD, as athletics multimedia rightsholder to nearly 200 universities across the U.S., announces broadcast locations for the first three weeks of the college football season, introducing fans to an entertaining Saturday game concept. The company will produce and distribute the 13 live broadcasts, projected to be on over 100 terrestrial stations and carried by SiriusXM and The Varsity Network app. Fans also can watch the on-demand Booth Cam at Facebook Live @CollegeFootballSaturdayNight or YouTube Live at College Football Saturday Night from LEARFIELD.

Scott will handle play-by-play all season, with Golic as analyst. They will host a brief post-game show following each game. All 13 games feature schools represented by LEARFIELD.

Week 1: Sept. 4 – "College Football Saturday Night" heads to Houston's NRG Stadium for the "Texas Kickoff" featuring Houston and Texas Tech at 7 p.m. ET .

Week 2: Sept. 11 – Golic and Scott broadcast from Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, as Mississippi State plays host to NC State at 7 p.m. ET .

Week 3: Sept. 18 – "College Football Saturday Night" travels to Athens as Georgia hosts South Carolina at Sanford Stadium at 7 p.m. ET .

Throughout the season, fans are encouraged to follow and engage with "College Football Saturday Night" on Twitter @LearfieldAudio and use the hashtag #CFBSaturdayNight. Golic and Scott, through their personal handles, are likely to engage pre, during or post game on social media with fans as well. Fans can expect "College Football Saturday Night" to deliver quality play-by-play and game analysis, while the personalities and light-hearted entertaining banter between Golic and Scott will be unlike anything else in college on Saturday nights.

"I've always loved the college game and couldn't be more excited to call Saturday night college football for LEARFIELD," said Golic. "I'm really looking forward to the call with my play-by-play partner, Kate Scott, who just finished an incredible job calling Olympic basketball. We hope to entertain with football, food, fun, and so much more."

Scott added, "Mike Golic and college football!? What more could you want on a fall Saturday night! How about going back and forth with Golic during a game? Sprinkle in a healthy dose of the local food, drink, and wacky traditions that make college football so special and I'm smiling and laughing to myself already just thinking about the fun we're going to have in the booth this fall!"

About LEARFIELD

LEARFIELD is a leading media and technology services company in intercollegiate athletics. The company unlocks the value of sports for brands and fans through an omnichannel platform with innovative content and commerce solutions. LEARFIELD services includes licensing and multimedia sponsorship management; publishing, audio, digital and social media; data analytics; ticketing, ticket sales and professional concessions expertise; branding; campus-wide business and sponsorship development; and venue technology systems. Since 2008, it has served as title sponsor for the acclaimed LEARFIELD Directors' Cup, supporting athletic departments across all divisions.

SOURCE LEARFIELD

Related Links

https://www.learfield.com/

