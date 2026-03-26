Jointly accredited provider shows growing demand for flexible, multi-format CE/CME accreditation through partnerships with conferences, podcasts, and digital platforms.

AUSTIN, Texas, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Learn at Pinnacle, a jointly accredited provider of continuing medical education (CME) and continuing education (CE), announced today that it has surpassed 150 joint accreditation partners, marking a milestone in the facilitation and delivery of modern, flexible healthcare education.

Through its joint providership model, Learn at Pinnacle enables organizations to offer fully accredited interprofessional healthcare without becoming accredited providers themselves. By assuming responsibility for compliance, disclosures, evaluations, reporting, and certificate issuance, Pinnacle allows educators, media companies, and healthcare organizations to focus on creating meaningful, high-impact learning experiences.

Learn at Pinnacle Surpasses 150 Joint Accreditation Partners in Continuing Medical Education Post this

"Before joint providership with Learn at Pinnacle, many of our partners described accreditation timelines of three months or longer. Our average partner launches their first accredited activity within 4 weeks. Reaching 150 partners tells us that timeline matters to educators."

— Natalie Crawford, MD, Chief Executive Officer

Joint Providership Model

As education increasingly moves beyond traditional lecture halls into podcasts, digital platforms, experiential events, and on-demand formats, many organizations face a growing challenge: how to offer accredited education without building an internal compliance department.

Under Learn at Pinnacle's joint providership model, partner organizations retain ownership of their content and audience. Pinnacle manages accreditation requirements, including:

CE/CME compliance and documentation

Conflict of interest and disclosure management

Evaluation and outcomes tracking

Certificate generation and learner recordkeeping

Ongoing reporting and audit readiness

This approach enables faster launch timelines, reduced administrative burden, and access to CE/CME across more than ten healthcare professions.

"According to the ACCME's latest data, physician engagement with on-demand enduring materials has grown by 120% over the last few years as clinicians increasingly seek flexible education. The reality is that clinicians are already learning through podcasts on their commute, courses on their phone, and conversations at conferences. We built Pinnacle to close that gap, so great education doesn't go unrecognized just because it doesn't fit a traditional format."

— Pamela Mehta, MD - Chief Operating Officer

Industry Context

The Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) reported in its 2024 Joint Accreditation Data Report that the number of jointly accredited providers in the United States grew from 169 to 187, a 10% year-over-year increase, reflecting broader industry movement toward shared accreditation models. (https://jointaccreditation.org/data-reports)

A 2024 study published in the Journal of Continuing Education in the Health Professions found that 98% of healthcare professionals who claimed CE credit from medical podcasts intended to implement a clinical practice change as a direct result of the audio content. (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37079377/)

Learn at Pinnacle's growth from a single flagship conference in 2019 to 150 joint accreditation partners in seven years positions it among the fastest-growing joint providership networks in the medical education sector.

Trusted by Leading Healthcare Brands, Educators, and Media Platforms

Learn at Pinnacle's 150 joint accreditation partners include conference organizers, digital education platforms, and specialty medical groups. In 2025, partners collectively delivered 120 accredited activities reaching over 1000 learners.

Select partners include:

Becker's Healthcare

Women in Medicine Summit

My Gender IQ

OOG Health

LeadHER Summit

Ankle and Foot Centers of America

Masters' Events

Empowering Women Physicians

Learn at Pinnacle accredits podcast-based education through a reflective learning model. This enables clinicians to earn CE/CME from trusted, evidence-based audio and video content.

Accredited podcast partners include:

You Are Not Broken - Kelly Casperson, MD

Kelly Casperson, MD Optimizing Health, Sex & Relationships - Rena Malik, MD

Rena Malik, MD The Pedsdoctalk Podcast - Mona Amin, DO

"What we hear from our partners over and over is that they want to focus on their audience and their content, not paperwork. Our joint providership model gives them the freedom to do exactly that. We handle the compliance, the reporting, the certificates, all of it, so they can put their energy into creating education that actually makes a difference for clinicians."

— Rupa Wong, MD - Chief Product Officer

Accredited Education Across Modern Formats

Through joint providership, Learn at Pinnacle has accredited education across an unusually broad range of formats, including:

National conferences and summits

Podcasts and reflective audio learning

Online courses and enduring materials

Webinars and live virtual education

Books and written educational content

Coaching and professional development programs

Retreats and experiential education

Cruises and destination-based learning

App-based and on-demand education

This flexibility allows partners to reach clinicians where they already learn, while maintaining rigorous accreditation standards.

"To date, Learn at Pinnacle has supported the issuance of over 6000 CE/CME certificates across more than ten healthcare professions, spanning formats from national conferences and podcasts to app-based learning and destination education experiences."

— Pamela Mehta, MD - Chief Operating Officer

About Learn at Pinnacle

Learn at Pinnacle's stated CE mission is to reimagine continuing education — making it innovative, accessible, and reflective — so every healthcare professional can keep growing, leading, and driving meaningful impact in their communities.

Pinnacle provides modern, flexible Continuing education for physicians and healthcare professionals across more than ten disciplines. Built by three practicing physicians, Pinnacle was created to solve the pain points of traditional CME, including rigid formats, outdated delivery models, and limited opportunities for reflection that deepen learning.

Through its annual conference, podcast network, mobile education app, and streamlined joint accreditation services, Learn at Pinnacle delivers multi-format education that fits the reality of clinical life. Its approach blends reflective, experience-based learning with clear standards, Joint Accreditation, and a partner experience known for being seamless and easy to work with.

As one of the only all-female, physician-founded CE companies, Learn at Pinnacle brings a perspective shaped by real clinical practice and a commitment to building something better.

SOURCE Learn at Pinnacle