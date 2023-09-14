Learn Car Seat Safety Tips During Child Passenger Safety Week

WASHINGTON, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe Kids Worldwide and the Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA) are teaming up during Child Passenger Safety Week, Sept. 17-23, 2023, to help parents and caregivers protect their children in and around cars. The organizations provide free in-person and online resources for families, including the following:

Additionally, parents and caregivers are invited to join JPMA, the American Academy of Pediatrics, and Safe Kids Worldwide for a Child Safety Chat on September 20 and 27 at 8 p.m. ET on Safe Kids Worldwide's Facebook page.

Car crashes are a leading cause of injury and death for children under age 15. Each day in the U.S., 445 children are injured and three are killed in car crashes according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

"A properly used and installed child safety seat can reduce the risk of injury and death by as much as 71 percent, but too many families do not have access to the education and safety devices that every child deserves," said Safe Kids Worldwide's President Torine Creppy. "Buckling up every ride, every time, in the right safety seat is the single most effective way to protect a child."

Unfortunately, research shows that more than half of car seats are not used or installed correctly.

"Car seats are designed to protect children from crash forces and the injuries they cause, and they are extensively regulated and tested," said JPMA's Director of Child Passenger Safety Joseph Colella. "Following the specific instructions is crucial, and car seat manufacturers are ready to help parents do that through customer service, online resources, and more."

