Learn Digital Marketing + AI

News provided by

The Direct Marketing Association of Northern California

12 Sep, 2023, 11:00 ET

New Live Online Masterclass Offered by The Direct Marketing Association of Northern California

MORGAN HILL, Calif., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unlock the future of digital marketing with the Leveraging ChatGPT and AI for Digital Marketing Masterclass, a three-part course by Andreas Ramos, author of more than 22 books on digital marketing. This intensive masterclass is crucial for marketers looking to stay at the forefront of industry advancements.

Continue Reading
The new AI tools mark the greatest shift in digital marketing since the beginning of the web. Master them with courses at www.DMAnc.org
The new AI tools mark the greatest shift in digital marketing since the beginning of the web. Master them with courses at www.DMAnc.org

  • When: The first session is September 15, 2023. The second session is Friday, Sept. 22nd and the third session is Friday, Sept. 29th. All sessions are from 12:00 pm PDT to 2:00 pm PDT.
  • Where: The course is live online or you can order it via recorded sessions, complete with video, PowerPoint slides, ebooks, and handouts.
  • Why: The new AI tools, including OpenAI's ChatGPT, Microsoft Bing Chat, and other AIs, mark the greatest shift in digital marketing since the beginning of the web. This masterclass focuses on actionable insights with a practical, hands-on approach with tools and techniques. Everything is explained in clear explanations of prompt writing, with examples that you can copy, paste, and edit for your work.
  • Who: Andreas Ramos is among the first instructors in the world to teach university-level courses in AI for digital marketing. He has 25+ years in digital marketing for startups, companies, and global enterprises. Don't miss this opportunity to learn from one of Silicon Valley's leading digital marketing experts.
  • How: To learn more and to register, visit https://dmanc.org/workshop/leveraging-ai-for-digital-marketing-success-a-3-module-masterclass/

  • About: The Direct Marketing Association of Northern California
    The Direct Marketing Association of Northern California was formed to educate, inform, and provide networking opportunities for direct and online marketing professionals in the San Francisco Bay Area and beyond.

    The organization offers local events, free webinars, and best-in-class live online education worldwide through our masterclasses and certification programs, taught by world-renowned instructors. Masterclass topics include AI, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Google Analytics, AI for Digital Marketing, YouTube Marketing, Google Advertising, Email Marketing, Copywriting, Video Production, Podcasting, Account-Based Marketing (ABM), organic and paid Social Media, B2B Marketing Strategy, and more. More than 3,000 professionals take advantage of over 150 masterclasses dates and times offered per year.

SOURCE The Direct Marketing Association of Northern California

Also from this source

Direct Marketing Association of Northern California Announces the first Certificate in Sustainable Marketing in the USA

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.