Learn Filmmaking by Making a Feature Film While Earning an MFA

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Palm Beach Photographic Centre announces the launch of a graduate film school unique in its hands-on approach to teaching advanced feature filmmaking.

The Feature Film Conservatory is the only graduate film school in the world that funds the development, preproduction, production and postproduction of a feature film that each class member jointly owns.

The Feature Film Conservatory is based on the tradition of experiential learning where students work with more than 30 industry professionals in each of the crafts motion picture production. These mentors will also provide the foundation for each student's professional film industry networking.

The one calendar year accelerated program focuses on the practical experience of creating a feature film in a workflow consistent with professional practice. The first year's four-semester program runs from September 1, 2025, through August 14, 2026.

Among the unique advantages The Feature Film Conservatory offers include:

Learning every aspect of feature filmmaking from developing the concept through distributing the completed feature film

Creating and profiting from their own feature film

Earning a terminal degree – a Master of Fine Arts (MFA)

Requiring no mandatory fees or hidden production costs

Providing extensive networking opportunities

One year time to degree

"While The Conservatory is distinguished by its competitive tuition, its accelerated time to degree, and the networking potential provided by its mentors, a student created feature film is the game changer," said A. P. Ferullo, founder and director.

For more information about The Feature Film Conservatory at the Palm Beach Photographic Centre please visit www.featurefilm.org . Applications may be submitted between January 1 and May 15, 2025.

About the Palm Beach Photographic Centre

Founded in 1988, the Palm Beach Photographic Centre is a non-profit visual arts organization dedicated to the enrichment of life through exhibitions, community programs, workshops and other educational activities that promote the arts of photography and digital imaging. Each year the Centre offers over 300 photography and digital imaging workshops with world-renowned photographers and digital imaging artists.

The Palm Beach Photographic Centre is licensed by the Florida Department of Education Commission for Independent Education (License #13090).

