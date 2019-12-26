Learn Grow Lead Announces New Partnership with 1% for the Planet

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Learn Grow Lead, a U.S. based, all volunteer organization, has recently partnered with 1% for the Planet, furthering its mission to educate, feed, and empower communities through sustainable farming.

Learn Grow Lead (https://learngrowlead.org/) was founded by a group of impassioned women to pay for underprivileged children's educational expenses. In partnership with Children Helpers Foundation in Cape Coast, Ghana Africa, the founders realized there was a bigger opportunity to raise funds, establish transparency, and help the community create self-sufficiency via organic farming. The nonprofit's present goal for the farm is to raise $20,000 to double the size of its organic acreage and production to generate income to support community projects.

"We are thrilled to announce our status as a new nonprofit partner in the 1% for the Planet community," Erin Douglas, Learn Grow Lead co-founder, explains. "After providing educational and related expenses and building an orphanage, Learn Grow Lead started a sustainable farm project 'The Helpers Farm' with the goal of helping the local community in Ghana to become more self-sustainable, and rely less on donations from U.S. donors. The results are improved farming practices, improved soil health, toxin reduction, and partnerships with agricultural schools to learn about organic farming. The increase in produce sales revenue helps to pay the operating cost of the orphanage where 25 children live. The farm is growing more nutritious fruits and vegetables that are sold in local markets and to the government school feeding program."

1% for the Planet is committed to building support for the essential work of our nonprofit partners within their six core issue areas: climate, food, land, pollution, water, and wildlife. 1% for the Planet approved nonprofit partners are carefully vetted environmental organizations that are eligible to receive certifiable funding from our members.

Learn more about the sustainable farming project in Ghana https://learngrowlead.org/our-impact/helpers-farm/

About 1% for the Planet:

1% for the Planet is a global organization that connects dollars and doers to accelerate smart environmental giving. We recognize that the current level of environmental giving - only 3% of total philanthropy - is not enough to solve the most pressing issues facing our planet. Through our business and individual memberships, 1% for the Planet inspires people to support environmental organizations through annual membership and everyday actions. We advise on giving strategies, we certify donations, and we amplify the impact of our network. Started in 2002 by Yvon Chouinard, founder of Patagonia, and Craig Mathews, founder of Blue Ribbon Flies, our members have given more than $200 million to environmental nonprofits to date. Today, 1% for the Planet is a network of more than 1,800 member businesses, a new and expanding core with hundreds of individual members, and thousands of nonprofit partners in more than 60 countries. https://www.onepercentfortheplanet.org/

