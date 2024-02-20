Learn how a Dyslexic Entrepreneur Shaped the Fabric of NYC from 7th Ave to The Bowery Hotel

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new book released today by Amplify Publishing chronicles the stranger-than-fiction life of a New York businessman who was involved in some of the city's most iconic industries—he was the designer of the 70s classic leisure suit, the builder of the Bowery Hotel, and is currently the owner of the largest private solar farm in the northeast. Author Gerald Rosengarten achieved these milestones while severely dyslexic, unable to read until he was 50.

"Jump on the Train: A Dyslexic Entrepreneur's 50-Year Ride from the Leisure Suit to the Bowery Hotel and a New York Solar Farm " is available now. Learn more about Gerald Rosengarten at www.jumponthetrainbook.com.
Jump on the Train: A Dyslexic Entrepreneur's 50-Year Ride from the Leisure Suit to the Bowery Hotel and a New York Solar Farm offers a ticket to learn the life lessons of an iconoclast who has found a way to succeed despite not always knowing what he was getting himself into. In the process, he has made an indelible imprint on the culture and physical identity of the greatest city in the world.

Gerald Rosengarten is a Brooklyn-born serial entrepreneur whose greatest skill is an extraordinary ability to perceive form and structure–and opportunity–from within disorder, including promoting a product to deal with dyslexia, reimagining real estate, and investing early and heavily in solar energy. Rosengarten's life of invention has led to substantial commercial success. His first big hit came in the 1970s with the leisure suit, which became a cultural fashion phenomenon that stoked his confidence and staked his growing desire to build landmark New York projects like the Lofts and the A-list destination, The Bowery Hotel. Today, Rosengarten owns one of the largest private solar farms in the Northeast, located on Long Island's eastern tip, and his creative passions are focused on environmental stewardship and active advocacy for those suffering from learning disabilities.

Shane Neman, author of Nightlife Lessons, says Jump on the Train is " a must-read for serial entrepreneurs, real estate enthusiasts, and anyone captivated by the fast-paced world of business and entertainment in New York City. " While iconic New York designer Eile Tahari says the book "brings me back to the 70s…the story reads more like fiction than fact."

Jump on the Train: A Dyslexic Entrepreneur's 50-Year Ride from the Leisure Suit to the Bowery Hotel and a New York Solar Farm is on sale now through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Amplify Publishing. Learn more at www.jumponthetrainbook.com.

