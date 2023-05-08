Learn How Automation is Changing the Tower Business at Connect(X) Panel Featuring Sitetracker Telecom Expert

MONTCLAIR, N.J., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitetracker, the leading deployment operations management software for critical infrastructure providers, will participate in the expert panel How Automation is Changing the Tower Business at Connect(X), one of the largest telecom connectivity and infrastructure events in North America, taking place this week in New Orleans.

The panel discussion will focus on how AI, digital twins and the automated management of real estate and projects are having a profound impact on the tower business. Cloud-based software tools are enabling firms to make faster, better decisions and work more efficiently with vendors and customers. This panel will explore the ways software is helping tower operators save time and boost profitability.

When: 3:00 p.m. – 3:45 p.m. ET, Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Where: Meeting Room RO5

Who: Moderator: Rick Heilbrunn, CEO & Founder, StartOps LLC

Panelists: Charlie Kennamer, Vice President, Telecom, Sitetracker

Sandy Hachat. Senior Director, MRI Software

Itai Karelic, Chief Revenue Officer, vHive

In addition to participating in this expert panel, Sitetracker will be exhibiting its industry leading solutions for telecom and tower deployment in booth #220. The company will also be sponsoring and participating in a variety of events including the golf tournament on Monday, May 8, and a VIP reception at The House of Blues on Tuesday, May 9.

At the conference, Sitetracker will highlight its solutions for the telecom industry, and will be able to speak to recent customer use cases including Telia Towers, 450connect, and its telecom workforce staffing partnership with Broadstaff.

About Sitetracker

Sitetracker powers the rapid deployment of tomorrow's infrastructure. The global leader in deployment operations management software, Sitetracker helps innovative companies like British Telecom, Zayo, Vantage Towers, Nextera, Dominion Energy, ChargePoint, Honeywell, and Southern Company plan, deploy and manage millions of sites and assets representing over $150 billion in portfolio holdings. By giving telecommunications, utility, smart cities, and energy teams a cloud-based solution that works easily and effectively, Sitetracker accelerates the transition to a fully connected and sustainable future. Deploy what's next. For more information, please visit www.sitetracker.com.

