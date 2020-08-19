Learn "How Brands Are Using VOICE To Talk To Customers" In VOICE Talks Presented By Google Assistant

ARLINGTON, Va. and MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As consumers start to expect voice-enabled mobile apps from all of their favorite brands, will brands be ready? The fifth episode of VOICE Talks Presented by Google Assistant titled "How brands are using VOICE to talk to customers," dives into the rapidly emerging voice trend and its application on brands across sectors. In this episode, viewers will hear from experts and technologists from Google Assistant, AMEX, and the RAIN Agency. Register here to be watch episode 5 and be part of the growing VOICE Talks community.

"Voice technology is increasingly becoming part of our daily lives," says Sofia Altuna , host of VOICE Talks and Global Product Partnerships at Google . "Brands that have a Voice strategy today, are learning and investing in the future of customer engagement."

Bret Kinsella , founder and CEO and research director of Voicebot.ai, notes that the monetization of voice is predicted to grow rapidly-- $408 billion by 2022, according to 99 firms. Equally on the rise is the voice community itself. VOICE Talks has attracted a global audience of nearly 50,000 voice tech enthusiasts and is on track to reach 100,000 subscribers by the end of 2020.

The VOICE Talks episode opens with Kinsella providing insights into the growing emphasis on voice commerce. This is followed by a Fireside Chat between Ben Fox Rubin , senior reporter at CNET and Altuna where they discuss how brands are using voice to deliver voice experiences in health, wellness, retail, and finance, and how the ecosystem has changed over the last 5 years.

In the "Product Deep Dive" segment, Wally Brill , Head of Conversation Design Outreach & Education at Google, outlines four key points that brands must consider when building a voice engagement model. In the "Partner Spotlight" segment, Leslie Garcia-Amaya , Global Product Partnerships - AI at Google, and Stephanie Schultz , VP & Head of Emerging Strategic Partnerships at American Express , discuss ways that voice technology is transforming finance functions and making mobile banking transactions more convenient and secure for a diverse audience.

Nithya Thadani , the CEO of RAIN Agency , provides the agency perspective in the "Ecosystem Update" segment. She shares how RAIN has helped Fortune 100 companies, such as Estée Lauder, Headspace, and Bank of America, create their voice experiences -- from voice strategies and roadmaps to designing and deploying premium conversational experiences.

The episode concludes with an "Ask the Experts" segment, in which Jessica Dene Early-Cha , Developer Advocate at Google, answers questions from the VOICE Talks community about applying voice technology to brands and customer service.

For media inquiries, please contact Liz Stein at [email protected] .

About Google Assistant :

Available on more than 1 billion devices, in over 30 languages and more than 90 countries, Google Assistant helps more than 500 million people every month to get things done at home, in their car or on the go. People all over the world can have a natural conversation with their Google Assistant and ask for help with things like play music, turn on the lights, or start a favorite TV show.

About Modev :

Modev was founded by Pete Erickson in 2008 on the simple belief that human connection is vital in the era of digital transformation. The company leverages exponential technologies and methods to build communities at scale, manage transformation strategies and produce market/leading events. In addition, Modev Productions creates dynamic digital long-form and short-form content to subscribers worldwide. To learn more about Modev, VOICE and the breadth of events offered live and virtually, please go to modev.com.

SOURCE Modev

Related Links

https://www.modev.com

