Learn how PROPRICER helped Fincantieri Marinette Marine Cut Proposal Cycle Time by 75%

FMM performs all their work as a subcontractor to large US Government prime contractors. As such, when developing estimates and pricing for projects, FMM is under extreme pressure to deliver timely and accurate bids, respond quickly to change orders, and present reporting sufficient for strict compliance measures. As business volume and project sizes grew to their largest ever for FMM, the company wanted to make sure that their project estimating and processes would keep pace with the growing work load.

With the growing workload, FMM did not want to risk damaging any of their prime contractor customer relationships. Each 'prime' wanted to receive all estimates and pricing in a certain format and a standard bid package in order to perform their own validations in a timely manner. According to Knop, "Negotiating a change order was horrible, because primes would pick apart things and request that they all align exactly with their view of a compliant bid. It required nearly endless back-and-forth."

Recognizing the need for a more robust estimating and pricing tool, Knop and his team began to look for a tool that would ensure FMM could streamline and standardize their estimating and pricing processes.

As the team began to look for an estimating and pricing tool, they discovered that their top customer at the time, a large government defense contractor, was using the PROPRICER tool. "That was a great selling point to our own upper management team," continued Knop. "It meant we'd be able to save lots of time and effort by seamlessly sharing files with them." In fact, now with PROPRICER implemented, FMM has reduced the entire cycle time for bids, change orders, and reporting by 75%.

