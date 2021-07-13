Learn How Three Behavioral Health Executives Are Planning For Post-COVID Sustainability -- A Free Webinar By Streamline Healthcare Solutions & OPEN MINDS

GETTYSBURG, Pa., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 18, 2021 at 2:00 pm EDT, OPEN MINDS will host a webinar, Executive Panel: Driving Organizational Sustainability Post-COVID, courtesy of Streamline Healthcare Solutions.

During this event, an executive panel of leaders – Dr. Carrie Cadwell, PsyD, HSPP, CEO at Four County Comprehensive Mental Center; Sandy Hall, LISW-S, LMSW, President at Lighthouse Telehealth LLC – Harbor; and Dr. Laureen Pagel, CEO at Starting Point Behavioral Healthcare – will share their experiences in strategy, growth, and organizational sustainability in a post-pandemic world. These leaders had to quickly pivot their business processes to meet the challenges of a post-pandemic world.

Monica E. Oss, CEO of OPEN MINDS, says, "The health and human service market landscape has changed due to the pandemic – and those changes continue. The challenge facing specialty provider organization executives is developing a strategy for sustainability that can grow and change with the evolving market. From strategic objectives, to market share, to margin, and staffing – these are just a few of the issues that executives need to address to survive and thrive."

The implications of COVID-19 for health and human services organizations have significantly impacted business processes, clinical and financial workflows, access to care, reporting requirements, and more. As Ms. Oss alluded to, such instabilities have forced mental health organizations to expand to telehealth services, rethink their organizational mission, hire quality staff, and adapt to new technologies that meet HIPAA requirements.

Don't miss Executive Panel: Driving Organizational Sustainability Post-COVID on August 18 at 2:00 pm ET to hear how these executives used this time of change to pivot to new strategies and re-envision services, increase access to care, and improve outcomes while strengthening their mission.

Engaged re-visioning of services An increased access to care An enhancement of client outcomes The strengthening of their mission

Our faculty for this event bring years of clinical and administrative experience to the table. Dr. Cadwell earned her doctorate degree in clinical psychology from the Adler School of Professional Psychology with a certificate in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy and specialty track in neuropsychological assessment. She has served as the Chief Executive Officer for Four County Comprehensive Mental Health Center since 2017.

Sandy Hall joined Harbor in June 2017 as the Vice President of Information Technology and Clinical Integration. Presently, Sandy is the President of Lighthouse Telehealth LLC – Harbor. Her background includes clinical, administrative, finance, and information technology.

Dr. Laureen Pagel has worked in the behavioral health field for over 30 years, and she is the CEO at Starting Point Behavioral Healthcare, where she has worked for 22 years. Dr. Pagel earned her Doctorate in Health Care Administration in 2007, is a Masters Certified Addiction Professional, a Certified Mental Health Professional, and Certified Prevention Professional.

This webinar is available free of charge thanks to the generous sponsorship of Streamline Healthcare Solutions. However, attendees must register in advance.

About Streamline

Streamline Healthcare Solutions delivers web-based software for healthcare organizations to provide and coordinate all service delivery processes. Streamline has been offering software in the behavioral health marketplace since 2003.

Streamline's SmartCare electronic health record (EHR) software is designed to truly integrate all inpatient, outpatient, and community-based departments moving to a more holistic service approach. Streamline's software solutions are well suited for organizations who wish to have one clinical management system that can map and incorporate its entire business processes to a single solution and then continue to evolve as business needs develop. Learn more at https://streamlinehealthcare.com/

About OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is a national market intelligence, management consulting, and marketing services firm specializing exclusively in the markets of the health and human service field that serve consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. OPEN MINDS' mission is to provide payers, service provider organizations, and technology and scientific firms that serve these consumers with the market and management knowledge needed to improve their organizational efficiency and effectiveness. Learn more at www.openminds.com

Contact: Meena Dayak, Executive Vice President, OPEN MINDS, at 717-334-1329 or [email protected]

