Learn How to Control Kids' Addiction to Video Game Apps Like "Fortnite"

MIAMI, May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Controlling teens' technology addiction is not an easy task for parents, especially with the latest "Fortnite" frenzy. But it's possible. STAPP, the new parental control app, invites parents to connect and learn more at the Tech Smart Parenting Center, an online resource with tools and tips for today's connected world.

Technology Addiction is Real

Parents living in a digital era face many challenges for which they feel unprepared. Their teens' digital addiction is one. Parents are wondering the best way to stop it, or even better, prevent it.

Tech Smart Parenting Center - powered by STAPP

Dr. Greenfield, Founder of the Center for Internet and Technology Addiction, explains how digital interactions can lead to elevations of dopamine, which can result in compulsive behaviors. i Online video games, such as the popular "Fortnite" features instant reward systems that keep players coming back for more, ii showing what some parents think are addiction symptoms. iii

Teens' digital lives are negatively affecting their real-life interactions, family relationships and eating, sleeping and studying schedules. Common Sense Media's CEO, James Steyer, explains that "mobile devices are fundamentally changing how families go about day-to-day lives."

The Data that Proves It

The average smartphone using American teenager receives her/his first phone at age 10 iv and spends over 4.5 hours a day on it (excluding texting and talking).v 78% of teens check their phones at least hourly and 50% report feeling "addicted" to their phones. vi

Smartphone addiction is now linked to damaging teens' ability to be attentive, and to increasing anxiety, depression, insomnia and impulsivity. vii, viii

Parents concerned about this are not alone. 77% of parents feel their teens get distracted by their devices, and 36% engage in daily arguments with them about device use. ix Parents of teens are less confident than those of younger children in monitoring their kids' technology usage (73% vs. 58%). x

As a result, many feel they are losing control of their teenagers. They want to address the situation but feel they have limited time to research a solution; they lack access to resources, and the online generation gap makes it difficult to keep up.

Finding a Solution

Parents know it's not realistic to think they can eliminate their kids' digital interactions – nor should they want to, since technology has become a crucial component in modern life. Studying, working, and many leisure activities revolve around technology.

As with other things, the solution relies on helping teenagers find a healthy balance. To do so, parents need to get involved in their teens' lives and stay up-to-date with the latest technologies.

This is easier said than done. Some parents debate the thought of violating their teens' privacy, others are overwhelmed by technology, and many want to be involved, but lack access to relevant and credible sources of information on parenting and technology.

Tech Smart Parenting Center

Faced with his teenage boys' increasing addiction to technology, Daniel Marrero embarked on researching the currently available sources of reliable information on parenting and technology. He found that plenty of information is being frequently published from credible organizations and media outlets. However, it takes a long time and dedication to find relevant resources.

Therefore, he decided to launch the new Tech Smart Parenting Center powered by STAPP, for parents who want to learn about the latest on "Tech Parenting." They can find constantly updated news, tools, tips, webinars, and workshops on parenting and technology from many reliable sources. They can also watch relevant interviews and listen to the new weekly Tech Smart Parenting Podcasts and connect with other parents via the new Tech Smart Parenting Facebook Group to share their experiences and challenges.

About STAPP

STAPP allows parents to just tap and the social and game apps on their teens' screens are temporarily invisible. Tap to un-Stapp, and all the apps reappear. Find out more at stappnow.com or download from the App Store (available as STAPP Parental Control) and get a 14-day free trial.

