Learn how to create compelling visuals at National Press Club Journalism Institute design workshop, July 26

WASHINGTON, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In our scroll and skim culture, visuals make or break whether a reader engages with your content. But we don't all have a graphic design professional on staff to help create compelling images on deadline. If you're a journalist or communication professional looking to build your design skills, get a head start with our beginner course for designing visuals when it's not usually part of your job.

Beth Francesco, the National Press Club Journalism Institute's executive director, will share best practices for creating visuals, regardless of your hands-on design experience. We'll work through specific exercises during the program, so plan to walk away inspired and with at least one design you can use right away. Tickets are $25 for this training, which will take place at noon ET on Friday, July 26.

Register now for this 90-minute Zoom workshop , which will cover:

Free digital tools you have at your fingertips to make quick work of visuals (social cards, call-outs, infographics, short videos, and more)

Rules of thumb to guide your decisions on fonts, colors, and images

Exercises to help you develop your design thinking

During the program, we'll draw the names of five attendees, who will receive a free, 30-minute design consultation with Beth.

About Beth Francesco

Francesco is the executive director for the National Press Club Journalism Institute. She stumbled upon her love of design during her first journalism job. (Of note: Design wasn't what she'd signed up for!) She quickly fell for the creative and problem-solving aspects of the work, and she now enjoys making design concepts accessible to those who don't consider it their primary role. Throughout her career in academia, nonprofits and newsrooms, Beth has created educational programs and experiences for journalists at all stages of their careers. Email Beth at [email protected], or connect with her on LinkedIn .

About the National Press Club Journalism Institute

The National Press Club Journalism Institute promotes an engaged global citizenry through an independent and free press, and equips journalists with skills and standards to inform the public in ways that inspire a more representative democracy. As the non-profit affiliate of the National Press Club, the Institute powers journalism in the public interest.

