'Learn How to Improve Your Credit, Meet Tiko the Panda, and Earn Some Free Restaurant Cash Too' - Uptrend Credit Counseling Introduces Its New Brand-Icon and Offers Restaurant Certificates as Part of Ongoing Effort to Educate Underserved Communities on Credit Empowerment

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Uptrend Credit Counseling recently announced it had upgraded its services, overhauled its website, created a new credit wellness icon named Tiko the Panda, and is now offering a full $500 in value of restaurant certificates for customers who sign up to join their exclusive Facebook group. The multi-tiered launch campaign is aimed at introducing Uptrend as a new credit empowerment organization, and increasing public awareness on how to achieve financial independence and success. Uptrend has a particular interest in helping to educate subprime and minority communities – those hardest hit financially by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Credit is the key to the path of having a successful American lifestyle. It is IMPOSSIBLE to have any type of financial or personal success without having positive credit and understanding the game of credit. VISIT OUR WEBSITE: WWW.UPTRENDCREDIT.COM DON'T FORGET TO LIKE.SUBSCRIBE. AND HIT THE BELL to keep you updated with our latest videos. Tiko the Panda!

"Our goal has always been to help underserved communities, and that's become even more important now during the pandemic," said Wesley Paul, Founder of Uptrend. "So many people have lost their jobs, and with little income, the effects start damaging one's credit score quickly. There are many credit-repair companies out there, but our commitment to serving mainly minority communities provides us the confidence in the personal credit improvement marketplace. We also provide UPTRENDERS, the name of our community members, unique credit improvement products and services like our Credit the Game principle, which incorporates a New Age of Credit approach. This leverages updated consumer finance regulations to help folks achieve optimal credit results, while also educating them at the same time. Because those without a plan are those without power. And it's time for people to take back their financial power."

Become an Uptrender: Build, Grow, and Maintain Your Credit

Having helped thousands of customers improve their credit with data-driven approaches, Uptrend offers various credit improvement products to help people, while also offering empowerment courses that provides continuous personal finance education. Guided by a friendly Uptrend ambassador, Tiko the Panda, customers can learn about single-purchase solutions like a DIY Credit Repair package, giving a great credit-repair value without a major upfront investment. And the Uptrender Store offers multiple downloadable resources, like: letter templates to help with information retrieval, disputes, personal info updates, and goodwill intent; downloadable e-books and guides on proper credit card use, with cheat sheets and tips; as well as convenient, bundled packages.

Uptrend continues to add financial literacy products to its growing catalog and is working on a new series of educational products for an Uptrend Academy, while also creating outreach programs for high school youth – teaching them the importance of being financially responsible as they enter the adult world of finance.

For the latest strategies and free tips on credit-repair, or updates on new programs and products, follow Uptrend on social media: Facebook , Instagram , YouTube , LinkedIn .

About Uptrend Credit Counseling

Uptrend specializes in providing in-depth credit education to help underserved individuals and communities understand their options. Uptrend has always believed that anyone can achieve financial freedom by leveraging credit, through the power of education and financial literacy. Generational wealth is one of the secrets to prolonged financial success, and that starts with good credit. Uptrend can help. Fully licensed, insured, and accredited by the BBB, learn more at: www.UptrendCredit.com .

