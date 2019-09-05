Learn how to Prepare for Disasters at Twitter Chat, Webinar

WASHINGTON, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- September is National Preparedness Month. The U.S. Small Business Administration has partnered with the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety to help organizations become more aware of their risks in the event of a disaster while also helping them develop business continuity plans to support rebuilding and recovery of operations. Advance preparation is key to protecting your assets and reopening your business as quickly as possible.

Get tips on how to build your own disaster preparedness plan during an upcoming Twitter chat and webinar.

On Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 3 p.m. EDT , SBA and IBHS will co-host a Twitter chat "How to Prepare Your Business Before Disaster Strikes." Follow along with hashtag #SBAchat .

, SBA and IBHS will co-host a Twitter chat Follow along with hashtag . On Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 2 p.m. EDT , SBA and IBHS will co-host a webinar focused on fortifying your property against natural hazards. Register for the webinar here.

The National Preparedness Month 2019 theme is "Prepared, Not Scared." This effort, led by FEMA and sponsored by the Ready Campaign, is aimed at increasing public awareness of the importance of disaster preparedness. It's never too early to take steps to get prepared to protect your property, your team and your community.

The SBA provides disaster recovery assistance following a declared disaster in the form of low-interest loans to homeowners, renters, private nonprofits and businesses of all sizes. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov/disaster.

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more visit www.sba.gov.

Contact: Carol.Chastang@sba.gov

Follow us on Twitter , Facebook , Blogs & Instagram

Release Number: 19-46

SOURCE U.S. Small Business Administration

Related Links

https://www.sba.gov

