Learn How to Reduce Patient Dropout in Clinical Trials in Less than One Hour

Cognivia to host live webinar demonstrating how AI-driven behavioral signals help anticipate and manage dropout risk.

MONT-SAINT-GUIBERT, Belgium, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognivia, an AI company focused on reducing behavioral variability in clinical research, today announced an upcoming live webinar titled "From Reactive Retention to Predictive Control: Using Behavioral Intelligence to Anticipate and Manage Dropout Risk in Clinical Trials." The webinar will take place on February 24, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. EST.

Patient dropout is one of the leading drivers of costly delays and data loss in clinical trials, yet behavioral risk remains largely invisible until it's too late. Despite widespread adoption of patient-centric and decentralized trial models, most sponsors still rely on operational indicators that surface risk only after the problem is gaining traction and rely on generalized rather than tailored patient engagement retention strategy.

"We believe in the adage that an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure," noted Krinx Kong, Chief Commercial Officer at Cognivia and one of the webinar's presenters. "This webinar will help those working in clinical trials understand how using predictive behavioral intelligence can shift trial teams from reactive issue management to proactive, individualized and targeted oversight and preventing patient dropout in the first place."

During this 45-minute live webinar, a team from Cognivia will demonstrate how its new product, Cognivia Signal, enables sponsors and clinical research organizations to proactively identify patient and site-level dropout risk. The webinar will feature practical demonstrations and business examples illustrating how Cognivia Signal:

Identifies sites enrolling higher-risk patient populations

Flags individual participants with elevated dropout risk

Reveals the patient experience-related risk drivers behind emerging operational issues

These predictive insights include who is at risk, where risk is emerging, and why—unlocking a new layer of decision support for clinical operations, allowing sponsors to intervene in a more personalized, human-centered way.

Speakers include:

Hervé Pages , VP Customer Experience & Solutions, Cognivia

, VP Customer Experience & Solutions, Cognivia Krinx Kong, Chief Commercial Officer, Cognivia

Webinar details:

Date: February 24, 2026

February 24, 2026 Time: 10:00 a.m. EST

10:00 a.m. EST Format: 45-minute live webinar with Q&A

Online registration is now open: From Reactive Retention to Predictive Control: Using Behavioral Intelligence to Anticipate and Manage Drop-Out Risk in Clinical Trials. A recording will be available on the Cognivia website after the webinar.

About Cognivia

Cognivia empowers clinical trial sponsors to make smarter, more confident decisions by reducing behavioral variability—one of the biggest drivers of trial failure. Its AI-powered behavioral models predict placebo response, drop-out, non-adherence, and engagement patterns, helping sponsors improve statistical power, operational efficiency, and trial success rates.

