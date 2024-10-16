Learn How to Reduce Unplanned Downtime with Innovative Smart Factory Solutions

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flowfinity, a leading no-code business application development and smart factory solutions platform, empowers manufacturers to reduce costly unplanned downtime and material waste through custom IoT deployments.

A windows manufacturing operator makes frames on machinery monitored by Flowfinity controllers.

Now, manufacturers can create custom monitoring solutions that help operators detect anomalies early, preventing breakdowns that lead to unplanned downtime or defective products that end up as waste. By leveraging IoT (Internet of Things) technology to automate monitoring and control processes within their production facilities, companies of all sizes gain a competitive advantage by gaining real-time insight into operations 24/7.

Flowfinity is sharing insights from the building supplies industry outlining how clients are creating connected "smart factories" without the cost of upgrading expensive equipment, programming complex hardware, or struggling to integrate incompatible systems.

By reducing the complexity and risk of smart factory IoT deployments with natively compatible hardware and software, Flowfinity is helping customers overcome barriers to technological adoption. Managers get the insights they need right when they need them to optimize daily operations and assist with capacity planning for future growth.

"The detailed operational and utilization statistics we help collect and analyze allow clients to identify bottlenecks and plan for future growth with confidence," said Larry Wilson Vice President at Flowfinity. "Now their machines are running more productively while maintaining high-quality standards, which has helped them stay competitive and grow."

Flowfinity's IoT solutions provide continuous data streams for real-time monitoring, enabling more proactive maintenance to minimize unplanned downtime, material waste, and excess energy consumption, which reduces negative environmental impacts.

Process improvers are leveraging the Flowfinity no-code platform to transform factory floor operations and integrate with broader business processes. Create custom apps to manage dispatching, job costing, inventory, shipping, and installation on a single system. This end-to-end connectivity fosters greater operational efficiency and improved user experience across all stages of production and delivery from facility to the field.

Learn more from our industry experts about how Flowfinity Smart Factory Solutions help reduce unplanned downtime and material waste.

About Flowfinity

Celebrating 25 years! Flowfinity is a no-code platform that empowers the people closest to their real-work business processes to create, automate, and integrate custom applications. The platform helps process improvers build flexible, scalable solutions without the complexity, disruption, and cost that can hinder digital transformation.

The intuitive no-code platform combines a web-based app editor, SQL database, process automation robots, advanced data collection including IoT data streaming capability, interactive real-time data visualization dashboards, and reliable system integrations.

