'Learn Languages Through Music' App Joins Accelerator

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Newchip, one of the top investment platforms in the world, has a track record of helping companies get funded with over $20M+ in investments into its companies in 2018 alone. This week, they accepted Univoice: a "learn languages through music" mobile app startup, into their online accelerator.

"We are very excited to have Univoice join the NEWCHIP family," remarked Ryan Rafols, Founder & CEO of Newchip. "The team impressed us from the start—we are eager to see how they take Univoice to the next level. They have a unique perspective on their market and what they've built so far shows great promise."

Launched in late 2018 by chief founder, Sami Halabi, Univoice simplifies and energizes the language learning process, helping avid language students learn quicker and have tons of fun while doing it. Sami is solving problems he's experienced personally, after 20+ years spent perfecting English, Arabic, German, Spanish, and now, Italian.

"There's a near-instant drop of enthusiasm new language learners experience, from Day 1 to Day 30. This is quite simply because even the more modern approaches to language learning are pretty flashcards and randomized practice sentences," says Univoice CEO, Sami Halabi. Univoice is making it much easier for language students to get hooked on learning via the addictive, scientifically proven method of music.

Univoice has reached 1000+ users within a few months, exclusively through word of mouth. In December 2019, they reached 50% of their seed fundraising round of $625,000, to grow the team and refine their product.

"We think the future is moving in the direction of integrated, contextualized learning experiences. It's about time the e-language learning space undergoes true innovation, rather than a repackaging of the same, ineffective methods," says Halabi.

About Univoice:

Univoice is taking the world by song! We are a language learning software company that has built an exciting new platform for learning languages through music. Its cutting-edge app is as addicting and engaging as it is educational. It prioritizes relevant vocabulary, proper language and slang, and long-term retention, tying these elements together through gamification.

